Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m. When officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Missing 9-year-old Louisville boy found safe, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy. Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, which is near Bellarmine University and the Nazareth Home - Highlands Campus. He was last seen shortly after 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about five miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person sent to hospital after fire in Fern Creek apartment building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Fern Creek. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Brown Suburban Apartments on Bardstown Road. The Fern Creek Fire Department says the small fire started in the 8th floor maintenance room.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

35 firefighters put out 'heavy fire' in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 35 firefighters to put out a heavy fire at a two-story building in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. Firefighters with Louisville Fire were dispatched to the fire in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. That's near South 41st Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 lanes of Watterson Expressway closed until Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays this weekend near Poplar Level and Newburg roads. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the two lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for concrete slab replacement. Two of the eastbound lanes will be closed from Poplar Level Road to Taylorsville Road, while the two left westbound lanes will be closed from Bardstown Road to Newburg Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY

