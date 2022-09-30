Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m. When officers...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 51-year-old shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified Martin Polk. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers found...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Police looking for missing woman last seen on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Diana Newton was last seen on Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of Bardstown Road, near Glenworth Avenue. She is 47 years old. If you see her or have any information, call...
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
wdrb.com
Missing 9-year-old Louisville boy found safe, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy. Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, which is near Bellarmine University and the Nazareth Home - Highlands Campus. He was last seen shortly after 9...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
wdrb.com
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
wdrb.com
Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about five miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after man shot in back at Crestwood apartment complex Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening. Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LMPD: Driver killed after his Audi flipped down I-265 North several times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after flipping his car several times down a Louisville interstate early Sunday. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit and officers were reportedly notified of the accident on I-265 North, according to a department spokesperson. Investigators determined that "for some unknown...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrests Louisville man wanted for murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrested a Louisville man wanted for murder. KSP investigators said a trooper conducted stopped a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near the 26 mile marker in Henry County around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2 after observing a traffic violation. The...
wdrb.com
1 person sent to hospital after fire in Fern Creek apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Fern Creek. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Brown Suburban Apartments on Bardstown Road. The Fern Creek Fire Department says the small fire started in the 8th floor maintenance room.
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
wdrb.com
35 firefighters put out 'heavy fire' in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 35 firefighters to put out a heavy fire at a two-story building in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. Firefighters with Louisville Fire were dispatched to the fire in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. That's near South 41st Street.
wdrb.com
2 lanes of Watterson Expressway closed until Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays this weekend near Poplar Level and Newburg roads. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the two lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for concrete slab replacement. Two of the eastbound lanes will be closed from Poplar Level Road to Taylorsville Road, while the two left westbound lanes will be closed from Bardstown Road to Newburg Road.
wdrb.com
Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
Comments / 2