Movie Mike on Harry Styles’ Convincing Performance in ‘Don’t Worry Darling'

This was one of my most anticipated movies of the year so I went in with pretty high expectations.

Why the high expectations? Olivia Wilde directed it and she also directed Booksmart which is one of my favorite comedies in the last 3 years. The movie stars her real-life boyfriend, singer Harry Styles, alongside his on-screen love interest Florence Pugh. There was lots of drama around the movie so it had me itching to see if it was worth the hype.

Don’t Worry Darling is about a 1950s housewife (Pugh) with her husband (Styles) in an experimental utopian community. She begins to be worried that there’s something darker behind his seemingly glamorous company. It’s like The Truman Show meets Get Out. You follow the mystery with her character and try to figure out what the men are actually working on in this community and what all the strange things happening to her mean.

The cast is what won me over in this movie. Everyone had their time to shine from the leads to the supporting cast of Chris Pine and Nick Kroll. This was Styles’ first major role and he’s actually a good actor. He had smaller roles in Dunkirk and The Eternals; but this was the first time we really got to see his acting chops. Doesn't feel like I’m watching Styles the pop star. He’s legit! At times, maybe a little over acting but I loved the passion in the performance.

Pugh really stole the show. This role was perfect for her and she crushed it. It resembled in the best way her performance in Midsommar which is my favorite of hers. It was also good to see a packed movie again. This was also one of the most full theaters I’ve seen in recent weeks. So if it takes an A-List pop star and off-screen drama to save the cinema, I’m all for it!

It stays true to the R-Rating so definitely not appropriate for kids. The problem? Not enough plot to chew on and lots of unanswered questions. It was more of a mystery than a thriller which I wasn’t expecting. Because with a movie that had all of my favorite things: sci-fi, drama and minor horror elements…I left feeling a little underwhelmed that it wasn’t an instant favorite.

I give it 3.5 out of 5 Bourbons.