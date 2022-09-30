ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Mike on Harry Styles’ Convincing Performance in ‘Don’t Worry Darling'

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hbiT_0iFzJyhI00

This was one of my most anticipated movies of the year so I went in with pretty high expectations.

Why the high expectations? Olivia Wilde directed it and she also directed Booksmart which is one of my favorite comedies in the last 3 years. The movie stars her real-life boyfriend, singer Harry Styles, alongside his on-screen love interest Florence Pugh. There was lots of drama around the movie so it had me itching to see if it was worth the hype.

Don’t Worry Darling is about a 1950s housewife (Pugh) with her husband (Styles) in an experimental utopian community. She begins to be worried that there’s something darker behind his seemingly glamorous company. It’s like The Truman Show meets Get Out. You follow the mystery with her character and try to figure out what the men are actually working on in this community and what all the strange things happening to her mean.

The cast is what won me over in this movie. Everyone had their time to shine from the leads to the supporting cast of Chris Pine and Nick Kroll. This was Styles’ first major role and he’s actually a good actor. He had smaller roles in Dunkirk and The Eternals; but this was the first time we really got to see his acting chops. Doesn't feel like I’m watching Styles the pop star. He’s legit! At times, maybe a little over acting but I loved the passion in the performance.

Pugh really stole the show. This role was perfect for her and she crushed it. It resembled in the best way her performance in Midsommar which is my favorite of hers. It was also good to see a packed movie again. This was also one of the most full theaters I’ve seen in recent weeks. So if it takes an A-List pop star and off-screen drama to save the cinema, I’m all for it!

It stays true to the R-Rating so definitely not appropriate for kids. The problem? Not enough plot to chew on and lots of unanswered questions. It was more of a mystery than a thriller which I wasn’t expecting. Because with a movie that had all of my favorite things: sci-fi, drama and minor horror elements…I left feeling a little underwhelmed that it wasn’t an instant favorite.

I give it 3.5 out of 5 Bourbons. Listen to this episode here:

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film

Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Olivia Wilde
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Film Star#Dunkirk#Eternals
ComicBook

Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return

Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’

Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
MOVIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Returns to TV Wednesday Night

It's been roughly a decade since Reba McEntire had a main role in a TV series, but the country music icon returns on Wednesday night in Big Sky Season 3. Renamed Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the new episodes will follow Montana cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), interim sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), and P.I. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they work a number of mysterious wilderness cases, which includes a backpacker who has gone missing. Through their search, they meet Sunny Barnes (McEntire), who is the boss of a "family backcountry outfitter business," and who also appears to be inexplicably connected to multiple missing person cases.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show

Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Filmmaker Mohit Ramchandani Signs With Gersh, The Cartel (Exclusive)

The Gersh Agency and The Cartel have signed writer-director Mohit “Mo” Ramchandani, who recently directed the indie feature Bonded. Born in Mumbai, India and raised in London, Ramchandani initially worked as a film producer on projects that starred Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Dornan, Luke Wilson and Tim Roth, among others.More from The Hollywood ReporterGersh Ups Matt Vioral and Sandra Lucchesi to Partner'For Diego' Director Miguel Flatow Signs With Rain (Exclusive)NFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie's He also directed the short film Devil’s Creek before helming Bonded, which stars Alfredo Castro, Paulina Gaitan, Francisco Denis and Diego...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Dropout star lands role in Jennifer Lawrence comedy

The Dropout and Star Wars spin-off Andor star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined the cast of Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. Deadline reports that the actor, who has also starred in The Bear, The Punisher and Girls, has been signed up for the film in an undisclosed role. We...
MOVIES
Popculture

Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
MOVIES
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy