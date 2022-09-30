ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadiki Bakari, Bill Carpenter & Dr. Kokayi Patterson l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
 3 days ago

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari updates us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence Developments. Brother Sadiki will explain why there is a war for your mind. Brother Sadiki will also talk about Spiritual Technology and how different programming methods are being deployed to trigger certain responses from you. Before Brother Sadiki, Music Journalist Bill Carpenter on this month’s Gospel Music Heritage Month. To get us started, DC activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson updates us on political prisoner Mutulu Shakur.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa.

