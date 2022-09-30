ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Sadiki Bakari, Bill Carpenter & Dr. Kokayi Patterson l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZhdL_0iFzJjhd00


Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari updates us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence Developments. Brother Sadiki will explain why there is a war for your mind. Brother Sadiki will also talk about Spiritual Technology and how different programming methods are being deployed to trigger certain responses from you. Before Brother Sadiki, Music Journalist Bill Carpenter on this month’s Gospel Music Heritage Month. To get us started, DC activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson updates us on political prisoner Mutulu Shakur.

Text “ DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

SEE MORE NEWS:

Comments / 0

Related
WOLB 1010AM

Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland

Happy October Y’all! If you’re anything like me then you know we’re gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year! However, we know these are some of the last days of 2022 when the weather is comfortable enough to enjoy the great outdoors. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, […] The post Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Mutulu Shakur
Person
Bill Carpenter
Person
Bill Nelson
Person
Keke Palmer
WOLB 1010AM

Alabama Inmates Launch State-Wide Strike In Protest For Better Living Conditions

On Tuesday, a number of inmates located in multiple prisons across Alabama went on strike citing unsafe conditions inside some of the state's male-dominated prisons. Now, some of the inmates are refusing to do their daily jobs, until their demands are met.  The post Alabama Inmates Launch State-Wide Strike In Protest For Better Living Conditions appeared first on NewsOne.
ALABAMA STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

Since the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Spiritual Technology#Dc#Bst#Hd2 Fm#Tune In Radio Alexa
WOLB 1010AM

New Area Code Coming To Parts Of Maryland In 2023

The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that a new area code will be coming to the state of Maryland in 2023. The area code “227” is being added in an effort to address the dwindling supply of available phone numbers with a 240 or 301 area code. Residents and businesses who will be affected by the […] The post New Area Code Coming To Parts Of Maryland In 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues Trump & Family For $250M

Former President Donald Trump and his family were hit with another legal blow as New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $250 million lawsuit against them. In a press conference on Wednesday (Sept. 21), James announced that her office was filing a lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars to insurers and lenders as “part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his family and his company” over a ten year period from 2011 to 2021. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump were also named in the suit along with former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and Trump Organization executive Jeffrey Mcconney.
POTUS
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

950
Followers
725
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy