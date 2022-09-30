Sadiki Bakari, Bill Carpenter & Dr. Kokayi Patterson l The Carl Nelson Show



Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari updates us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence Developments. Brother Sadiki will explain why there is a war for your mind. Brother Sadiki will also talk about Spiritual Technology and how different programming methods are being deployed to trigger certain responses from you. Before Brother Sadiki, Music Journalist Bill Carpenter on this month’s Gospel Music Heritage Month. To get us started, DC activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson updates us on political prisoner Mutulu Shakur.

Text “ DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

SEE MORE NEWS: