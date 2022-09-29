ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Department of Child Safety director questioned about youth group home safety after deadly shooting

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sSnd_0iFzJPzz00

Following a fatal shooting at a youth group home in Phoenix in early September, Department of Child Safety director Mike Faust answered questions from legislators on Thursday.

On Sept. 1, Phoenix police received a call around 2 a.m. that someone had been shot at the North Star Independent Living Services group home facility, near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which houses teenagers and young adults ages 16-20.

When police arrived, they located a young man, identified as T'revonsay Sales, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Phoenix police said that a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Four weeks later, Faust was questioned by legislators about the incident as well as the role of DCS in safeguarding those who live at the facility.

In recalling the events that led to the shooting, Faust told legislators that someone at the group home facility located "a piece of ammunition and illegal drugs," prompting the administration to call police.

According to Faust, police found and confiscated stolen guns and illicit drugs. He clarified that no one at the group home was charged or detained "relative to that."

Faust said Sales was discharged from the group home. "Discharging" one of the residents means that "they are no longer a resident of that group home."

However, Faust said that Sales returned to the group home "in the middle of the night and is subsequently shot and killed with another stolen weapon."

Police said the 17-year-old was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault and related weapon charges. He was booked into Maricopa County Juvenile court.

Faust: 'I'll take that responsibility'

Faust told legislators that he understands that someone has to take responsibility for the failures that residents in some group homes have had to endure.

"I have no problem being responsible for this whole thing. If it came down to it and you said, 'Let's change this and make him and that team responsible for juvenile justice and the way this goes,' I'll take that responsibility. Because the kids need something different than they have today."

During the questioning, a statement from a former employee, who remained anonymous, was read. It stated:

"Available support services state youth have access to grocery shopping, banking support, activities once a week, and transportation to and from activities. I quickly came to realize that North Star does not offer any of these services or support to the youth.

"The youth involved in North Star have open access to the community, substance uses such as drugs and alcohol, regular theft on campuses, regular violence on campus. Weapons such as guns and knives and don't have access to behavioral health care."

In response, Faust said he would provide the necessary data to legislators at a later date as well as further action to be taken against North Star as their investigation continues.

Faust spoke on areas he felt could improve not only the North Star group home but all youth group homes in Arizona.

"We've identified a shopping list of things that we can do to make that property and that program better," Faust said. "The physical changes; modifying security staff. Bringing additional security staff in to be on property at all times."

Faust also noted to legislators that North Star had already been in contact with local law enforcement before the Sept. 1 incident to strengthen their programs and establish a better relationship with the community.

"One of the reforms we're looking at is revising the youth who can get into the extended foster care program," Faust said. "If the youth has numerous escalating behaviors, is not engaging in drug services, if they have a substance use issue, if they have aggravated assault or weapons charges we can't let them in the extended foster care program."

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Chaplain: AZ prison 'failed' in its duty prior to his stabbing

"Are you serious? You're attacking the chaplain?" That’s the first thought Arizona prison Chaplain James Allen Miser remembers when he was stabbed in a Florence prison yard last March. The 66-year-old clergyman said he never saw his inmate attacker coming, and such violence against a religious worker in prison...
FLORENCE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit

PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Group Homes#Home Safety#Youth Group#Violent Crime#Dcs
themesatribune.com

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer

PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
PARKER, AZ
12news.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale

PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell

United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy