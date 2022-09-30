ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida football crushes Eastern Washington 52-17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a wild, chaotic road loss to Tennessee dropped Florida out of the top-25 and handed the team their second loss of the season, Anthony Richardson carried over his herculean play from a week ago, by recording two touchdown passes and leading the offense to the endzone on all five of first half possessions to pound Eastern Washington, 52-17 at home.
SEC unveils 2023 softball schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator softball fans can start coordinating their spring plans, as the SEC announced its 2023 schedule this week. Florida will open conference play with a three-game home series against Missouri March 17-19. The Gators will also host Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss. UF will travel to reigning league champion Arkansas, plus South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The Gators do not face Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M during league play.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Greater Gainesville Chamber of commerce showed off their gator pride by hosting a tailgate party at Sunday’s game

Before the gators took the field against the Eastern Washington Eagles, employees passed out sports bags and stickers to fans. The company supports 1,300 hundred businesses in the greater Gainesville area. The CEO Eric Godet said he wanted to show residents and visitors that the company is there to create economic growth for Gainesville Businesses.
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
Two die in Columbia County crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are dead after a head-on crash in Columbia County Saturday morning. A 32-year-old woman from Jacksonville was driving her pickup truck west on US Highway 90. A Florida Highway Patrol report says she veered left, crossed the center line, and collided...
Ocala CEP highlights AdviniaCare

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends, we tell you about a new memory care facility coming to Ocala. All that and more on this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz.
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority has named a new chief financial officer and a chief operating officer. The authority has named Michelle Beans as the new CFO and Malcolm Kiner as COO. Both will transition to their new roles starting on Monday. Beans has served on the...
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
Burglar arrested after car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
