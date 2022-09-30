GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a wild, chaotic road loss to Tennessee dropped Florida out of the top-25 and handed the team their second loss of the season, Anthony Richardson carried over his herculean play from a week ago, by recording two touchdown passes and leading the offense to the endzone on all five of first half possessions to pound Eastern Washington, 52-17 at home.

