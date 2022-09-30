Read full article on original website
Florida football crushes Eastern Washington 52-17
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a wild, chaotic road loss to Tennessee dropped Florida out of the top-25 and handed the team their second loss of the season, Anthony Richardson carried over his herculean play from a week ago, by recording two touchdown passes and leading the offense to the endzone on all five of first half possessions to pound Eastern Washington, 52-17 at home.
SEC unveils 2023 softball schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator softball fans can start coordinating their spring plans, as the SEC announced its 2023 schedule this week. Florida will open conference play with a three-game home series against Missouri March 17-19. The Gators will also host Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss. UF will travel to reigning league champion Arkansas, plus South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The Gators do not face Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M during league play.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Greater Gainesville Chamber of commerce showed off their gator pride by hosting a tailgate party at Sunday’s game
Before the gators took the field against the Eastern Washington Eagles, employees passed out sports bags and stickers to fans. The company supports 1,300 hundred businesses in the greater Gainesville area. The CEO Eric Godet said he wanted to show residents and visitors that the company is there to create economic growth for Gainesville Businesses.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police host their national night out Tuesday evening. It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Officials say to bring cash for food vendors. Two public meetings are open for Ocala residents who want to learn more about redistricting. It’s at...
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Body weight exercises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall has the perfect weather to go outside and start a workout. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn a few different body weight exercises.
Golfers raise funds during the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the memory of friends that were lost along the way, a few organizations in Marion County came together for the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing. One hundred golfers paid $60 each for a round of golf with the money going towards the Hospice of Marion County.
NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
Two die in Columbia County crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are dead after a head-on crash in Columbia County Saturday morning. A 32-year-old woman from Jacksonville was driving her pickup truck west on US Highway 90. A Florida Highway Patrol report says she veered left, crossed the center line, and collided...
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
Ocala CEP highlights AdviniaCare
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends, we tell you about a new memory care facility coming to Ocala. All that and more on this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz.
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority has named a new chief financial officer and a chief operating officer. The authority has named Michelle Beans as the new CFO and Malcolm Kiner as COO. Both will transition to their new roles starting on Monday. Beans has served on the...
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
Alachua County Public School teacher of the year nominations are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nominations are open for the Alachua County Education Foundation’s Teacher of the Year Award. One teacher will be recognized from each school in the district. Nominations are due by December 16th. Honored teachers will be given a $500 award, plus a goodie bag. The Robert...
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
Buy a Pumpkin Feed a Child pumpkin patch sends volunteers to help with recovery from Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buy a Pumpkin Feed a Child pumpkin patch at the Gainesville Church of God is set to open tomorrow after experiencing some delays from Hurricane Ian. The patch was mostly set up before they heard the news of Hurricane Ian. They then worked with the...
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
Joy Ball’s “Wildflowers and Wishes” event aims to help children with rare condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A masquerade ball this weekend is meant to raise funds for a rare chromosome disease. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about an organizer’s close connection to the event’s cause.
