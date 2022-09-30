Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Alma man arrested following fight at Marion County Jail
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery following a fight with another inmate in his jail cell. Gregory Bryan is accused of knocking the other inmate to the ground resulting in a head injury. The alleged victim of the fight was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
wfcnnews.com
Crews respond to officer-involved crash in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - Crews responded to an officer-involved vehicle crash on Sunday night in Franklin County. The accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Lincoln Street in West Frankfort, near St. John's Catholic School. Photos showed significant damage to a police cruiser with airbags deployed, along with another vehicle...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night on I-55 in illinois
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police responded to a hit and run incident at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Collinsville which resulted in a woman dead. According to a press release, troopers learned the woman was getting into her broken-down car on the right shoulder of I-55 when she was struck by a semitruck.
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for suspect in robbery investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 18 at 12:40 a.m., the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to reports of a robbery. According to a released from the police department, the robbery occurred on South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. The suspect grabbed property that was in the possession of the victim.
kbsi23.com
1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL
DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 29th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 30-year-old Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue in Odin for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 20-year-old Alexis Fairchild of West Allmon in Salem was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear in court warrant in a...
KFVS12
2 arrested for Jefferson County murder
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Costumed...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County records another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department has recorded another COVID-19 related death. In her weekly report, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said a male in his 80s who was not a long term care resident, was not vaccinated and was hospitalized with COVID at the time of his death passed away. Marion County has now had 218 COVID-19 related deaths.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two residents of a CILA home on Selmaville Road for domestic battery after responding to a fight at the home Monday night. 25-year-old Alexizavier Butcher and 23-year-old Alexander Baum were both taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Cheyanne Linkon, who told authorities...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 26th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old Salem man for criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and endangering the life of a child. Police report they were called to the Colten Wesling residence on South Washington Street after he allegedly broke out a window in his girlfriend’s car. After talking to police through the door, he allegedly went back inside and police followed where a scuffle followed as they were attempting to take him into custody. The endangering a child count was added as a result of a child being nearby where the scuffle occurred.
