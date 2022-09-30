ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Charter Girls Volleyball Riding 3-Game Winning Streak

The Coral Springs Charter girls’ volleyball team had been on quite a run. Despite cancellations due to Hurricane Ian, they head into the final part of the season red-hot. The Panthers picked up a statement win over Cypress Bay High School 25-23, 22-25, 25-20,25-21 to hand them their fifth season loss on September 20. They then faced off against city rival Coral Glades the next day and earned a 25-17,25-17-28-26 before closing the week with a 25-28, 25-18,25-23 win over Somerset Academy.
Miami football offers 4-star 2023 ND leaning WR Taeshaun Lyons

The Miami football program has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons who is a heavy Notre Dame lean according to multiple recruiting websites. Lyons who is from Hayward, California Tennyson tweeted on Saturday night that he received an offer from Miami. Miami currently has two 2023 WRs commits.
Recruiting: Ohio State WR commit Inniss flexing muscle on defense

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brandon Inniss laughed when asked whether he should be referred to as an athlete or safety instead of a wide receiver. It’s an understandable response. The Plantation-American Heritage senior long has been considered one of the nation’s premier receivers in the Class of 2023, but there’s no denying the impact he’s having on the defensive side of the ball.
2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities

A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday –...
High tide at South Pointe Park sweeps 6 people out to sea

MIAMI – Friday morning at approximately 10:45 a.m., a surge of water swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier. Six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The area has been closed until further notice. There is currently a high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and the water is closed to the public.
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
Jacksonville Student Using Military Background to Earn Criminal Justice Degree

Jose Gonzalez, a military veteran born and raised in New York, lives a busy life. Not only does he work a full-time job, but he is also a parent and a caregiver. He wasn’t sure how he would fit time for a degree into that mix, but thanks to the help of flexible class scheduling at Keiser University, Gonzalez is now halfway through a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
99 Jamz Supa Cindy Launches “Supa Cindy Day”, Awarded Keys To The City of North Miami Beach

Written By: Frankie Red, Community Spotlight Staff Writer. When we talk about influential voices in Radio, we oftentimes refer back to the local Djs and Personalities names and voices we remember from our childhood. We are probably more likely to remember the station jingle, before we remember who exactly sang it or who ran that segment. But what if I told you right here in South Florida, we have a Radio Personality that is not only renowned and a veteran in the Radio and Media Industry, but is also a Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur. That’s right, I am talking about none other than 99Jamz very own Supa Cindy.
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
