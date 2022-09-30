Written By: Frankie Red, Community Spotlight Staff Writer. When we talk about influential voices in Radio, we oftentimes refer back to the local Djs and Personalities names and voices we remember from our childhood. We are probably more likely to remember the station jingle, before we remember who exactly sang it or who ran that segment. But what if I told you right here in South Florida, we have a Radio Personality that is not only renowned and a veteran in the Radio and Media Industry, but is also a Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur. That’s right, I am talking about none other than 99Jamz very own Supa Cindy.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO