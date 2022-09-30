Read full article on original website
Coral Springs High School Air Force JROTC Competes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The Coral Springs High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps competed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Sept. 24, where over 50 cadets took part in an Army competition — while being the only Air Force School. There were five events, with the first being a 5k team...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Softball Star Olivia Alvarez Makes College Pick
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Olivia Alvarez officially announced her commitment to play college softball at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. “Committing to my top school showed me that all of my hard work had paid off, and it pushed me to work harder and keep improving,” said Alvarez.
Coral Springs Charter Girls Volleyball Riding 3-Game Winning Streak
The Coral Springs Charter girls’ volleyball team had been on quite a run. Despite cancellations due to Hurricane Ian, they head into the final part of the season red-hot. The Panthers picked up a statement win over Cypress Bay High School 25-23, 22-25, 25-20,25-21 to hand them their fifth season loss on September 20. They then faced off against city rival Coral Glades the next day and earned a 25-17,25-17-28-26 before closing the week with a 25-28, 25-18,25-23 win over Somerset Academy.
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco, No. 2 Mater Dei both win setting up huge Trinity League matchup on Oct. 7
This has forced some MaxPreps Top 25 teams to move or cancel games this week. No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) moved its game against Lake Gibson (Lakeland) to Monday and improved to 4-0 with a 47-14 win. No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was scheduled to play Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie)...
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Oct. 2022
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. As we start the month of October, I cannot help but think of all of those impacted by Hurricane Ian just a few days ago. The City of Coral Springs is fortunate to have been spared the most devastating effects of...
Miami football offers 4-star 2023 ND leaning WR Taeshaun Lyons
The Miami football program has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons who is a heavy Notre Dame lean according to multiple recruiting websites. Lyons who is from Hayward, California Tennyson tweeted on Saturday night that he received an offer from Miami. Miami currently has two 2023 WRs commits.
Robby Washington, Miami Hurricanes 4-star athlete pledge, makes one-handed catch, scores 70-yard touchdown
Miami-Palmetto High School (Florida) star Robby Washington, the nation's No. 6 athlete, has built the reputation as an electric playmaker. Just like his father. Bobby Washington was a 2003 Parade All-American who rushed for 5,695 yards in high school. On Friday, however, Washington's ...
9 Employees from Coral Springs Deployed to Assist With Hurricane Ian Recovery
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Coral Springs is stepping help to help Floridians on the state’s west coast. The city confirmed Friday that nine employees are deployed throughout Southwest, West-Central, and Central Florida, helping recover from Hurricane Ian, the strongest storm to strike the region since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Recruiting: Ohio State WR commit Inniss flexing muscle on defense
FORT LAUDERDALE — Brandon Inniss laughed when asked whether he should be referred to as an athlete or safety instead of a wide receiver. It’s an understandable response. The Plantation-American Heritage senior long has been considered one of the nation’s premier receivers in the Class of 2023, but there’s no denying the impact he’s having on the defensive side of the ball.
Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work
Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities
A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday –...
Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
High tide at South Pointe Park sweeps 6 people out to sea
MIAMI – Friday morning at approximately 10:45 a.m., a surge of water swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier. Six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The area has been closed until further notice. There is currently a high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and the water is closed to the public.
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
Local Chambers Collect Supplies for Residents Hit by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastation. {Lee County Sheriff’s Office}. Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce is collecting items and supplies for the cities on the West Coast of Florida that have been affected by Hurricane Ian. Cindy Brief, president and CEO of the Chamber, said chamber treasurer and...
Jacksonville Student Using Military Background to Earn Criminal Justice Degree
Jose Gonzalez, a military veteran born and raised in New York, lives a busy life. Not only does he work a full-time job, but he is also a parent and a caregiver. He wasn’t sure how he would fit time for a degree into that mix, but thanks to the help of flexible class scheduling at Keiser University, Gonzalez is now halfway through a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.
Open Enrollment for More Than 370 Miami Dade Magnet Programs Begins October 1
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will begin accepting Magnet program applications for the 2023-2024 school year, as of on October 1. Applications will be accepted through January 15, 2023. More than 370 Magnet programs for all grade levels will offer specialized courses with unique thematic strands of study that focus on...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
99 Jamz Supa Cindy Launches “Supa Cindy Day”, Awarded Keys To The City of North Miami Beach
Written By: Frankie Red, Community Spotlight Staff Writer. When we talk about influential voices in Radio, we oftentimes refer back to the local Djs and Personalities names and voices we remember from our childhood. We are probably more likely to remember the station jingle, before we remember who exactly sang it or who ran that segment. But what if I told you right here in South Florida, we have a Radio Personality that is not only renowned and a veteran in the Radio and Media Industry, but is also a Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur. That’s right, I am talking about none other than 99Jamz very own Supa Cindy.
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
