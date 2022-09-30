Read full article on original website
Related
who13.com
Iowans flock to Center Grove Orchard for fall fun
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa – Cool mornings have been sweet for a place that’s popular during the fall season. Center Grove Orchard has more than 6,000 apple trees with more than 30 varieties. The warm weather this weekend made it an appealing place for people to check out the pumpkin...
who13.com
Hy-Vee rolls out Disaster Relief Fleet to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee rolled out it’s Disaster Relief Fleet to Florida to provide meals to emergency responders and impacted residents after Hurricane Ian on Friday. Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny this morning in several of the company’s response vehicles. The...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
who13.com
Hawkeyes sputter at home, lose to Michigan
IOWA CITY – The Iowa Hawkeyes lost to #4 Michigan on Saturday, 27-14. Iowa fell behind 20-0 before putting two TD’s on the board in the 4th Q. The Iowa offense managed just 281 total yards, 139 of hose coming in the 4th Q with the game out of reach. Spencer Petera threw for 246 yards and a TD, but the Hawkeyes could only manage 35 yards on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Three recreation areas at Saylorville Lake to be closed in 2023 for upgrades
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Army Corps of Engineers announced on Thursday that three different Saylorville Lake recreation areas will be closed in 2023 for upgrades. Prairie Flower, Cherry Glen campgrounds and the Cherry Glen picnic area will be closed throughout the 2023 season. In a news release, the Army...
who13.com
Champion Paralympian from Iowa shares spina bifida story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Council Bluffs native Josh Turek is wheelchair-bound, but that did not stop him from becoming one of America’s best basketball players. The Paralympian traveled to Des Moines this weekend to help inspire others afflicted with his same condition. Turek spoke at Camp Easterseals to...
who13.com
Gov. Reynolds’ harvest festival let Iowa GOP supporters hear from candidates
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Republicans gathered Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to take part in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ fifth annual Harvest Festival. In addition to the fall family-friendly events like pumpkin decorating and a barbeque, the event also gave GOP supporters the chance to interact with the Republican members of Iowa’s congressional delegation and Gov. Reynolds herself.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
RELATED PEOPLE
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads
Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa
The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
who13.com
Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K returns to help cancer patients
DES MOINES, Iowa — People gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the Family Cancer Network’s annual Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K run. This was the sixth year of the Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K and over 300 people attended. Tim Mauro, co-founder of Family Cancer Network, said the network...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryan Mooney Talks Iowa Football Offer, Visit
'23 Michigan Receiver Shares Feelings About Hawkeyes
saturdaytradition.com
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: FOX Shows Brutal Iowa Football Graphic During Michigan Game
In case you weren't sure how bad Iowa's offense has been this season, FOX Sports has you covered. During the first quarter of the Michigan-Iowa game, FOX shared a graphic that shows where the Hawkeyes rank on offense in the Big Ten. At this moment, Iowa ranks last in scoring,...
Daily Iowan
Former Power Five quarterbacks weigh in on Iowa football’s offense, play of senior Spencer Petras
Iowa football’s offensive woes in 2022 have been well-documented. The Hawkeyes currently rank last in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa’s passing attack is rated 124th nationally, and the Hawkeyes’ ground game isn’t much better, sitting at 115th. Iowa is averaging 131 passing and 232.5...
ktvo.com
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa
NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
Iowa Doctors Don’t Want You To Forget About Getting This Shot
Since the year 2020, most times when you heard about needing to get a shot, it was related to covid or the covid vaccine. Add on the covid vaccine boosters, other shots have taken somewhat of a backseat. Iowa's Nurse Association of Johnson County as well as Iowa City Hospice want to remind you to not forget about getting a flu shot.
