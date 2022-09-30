HANOVER, N.H. — It took four quarters and two overtimes, but on Friday night, Penn football proved its mettle in a 23-17 barnburner upset over Dartmouth. Coming in as double-digit underdogs and having lost their last four games to Dartmouth (1-2, 0-1 Ivy), the Quakers (3-0, 1-0) were heading to Hanover, N.H. without many people outside their locker room picking them to earn a victory. Yet in the Red and Blue’s sole primetime game of the season, Penn proved them all wrong, mustering a gutsy 23-17 win in double overtime.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO