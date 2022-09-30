Read full article on original website
Visiting international climate experts commend Fossil Free Penn’s encampment, demands
Several international climate policy leaders paid a visit to Fossil Free Penn's encampment on College Green last Friday while attending a conference on campus. The scholars attended a climate-based conference at Perry World House on Sept. 30 and stopped by FFP's demonstration on the sixteenth day of encampment. Those who visited FFP included Kotchakorn Voraakhom, a Thai landscape architect and PWH visiting scholar, Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò, a Georgetown University associate professor of philosophy, and Vincent Pijnenburg, a professor at Fontys University of Applied Sciences.
Sprint Football
As the fall sports season heats up, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments from this week in Penn sports history. As the fall season heats up, we take a look at what to expect from all of Penn's competing teams this weekend. Penn sports are...
This week in Penn sports history: Oct. 2-9
As the fall sports season heats up, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments from this week in Penn sports history. Women’s Soccer: Most goals scored in an Ivy League game (6) in 6-0 win at Cornell. In 2008, Penn women’s soccer was hoping to...
Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says
PHILADELPHIA — A Republican-led state House panel probing surging crime in the state’s largest city concluded its work by taking testimony from law enforcement experts and confronting protests held by supporters of embattled District Attorney Larry Krasner, who’s the target of an impeachment resolution. Even as a...
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
Philadelphia health care workers say they experience violence and assaults ‘constantly’ while on the job
Nancy Wilson was at an airport in Atlanta, catching a flight home to Philadelphia, when a sign caught her attention. “It’s like, if you harass or touch one of the flight attendants or anybody on the flight crew, that’s a felony, and you can get imprisonment or a fine,” she said. “And I’m like, I need to take a picture of that.”
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
Construction Complete at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a seven-unit mixed-use building at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The building is projected to rise four stories tall, with a commercial space to be located on the ground floor and residential units above. The building will also feature a roof deck. In total, the structure is expected to yield 10,700 square feet of interior space and cost an estimated $1.25 million to build.
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
Penn football pulls off shocking victory in 2OT thriller at Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. — It took four quarters and two overtimes, but on Friday night, Penn football proved its mettle in a 23-17 barnburner upset over Dartmouth. Coming in as double-digit underdogs and having lost their last four games to Dartmouth (1-2, 0-1 Ivy), the Quakers (3-0, 1-0) were heading to Hanover, N.H. without many people outside their locker room picking them to earn a victory. Yet in the Red and Blue’s sole primetime game of the season, Penn proved them all wrong, mustering a gutsy 23-17 win in double overtime.
Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season
Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
Philly developer gets funds to kickstart plan to transform Tioga
A local real estate developer's ambitious plan to transform the Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia is one step closer to becoming a reality. Driving the news: Anthony Miles of TPP Capital Management is getting a $675,000 loan from the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a $10 million city-backed pot dedicated toward helping Black and brown developers.
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
Impeachment hearings in South Philly; Voting materials in 9 languages; Farewell to Radio Times | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Witnesses at Krasner impeachment hearings spread blame. The Pa. House committee trying to connect DA Krasner’s policies to Philly’s spike in shootings began two...
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is
When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
'It still hurts': Family looking for answers nearly 20 years after murder of Philadelphia R&B star
PHILADELPHIA - John Whitehead's untimely death came more than 20 years after his song "Ain't No Stopping Us Now" topped the charts, but his murder remains unsolved nearly another 20 years later. "I feel like I did 18 years ago. It still hurts," his daughter Lakia said. "And I feel...
