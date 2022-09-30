ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Visiting international climate experts commend Fossil Free Penn’s encampment, demands

Several international climate policy leaders paid a visit to Fossil Free Penn's encampment on College Green last Friday while attending a conference on campus. The scholars attended a climate-based conference at Perry World House on Sept. 30 and stopped by FFP's demonstration on the sixteenth day of encampment. Those who visited FFP included Kotchakorn Voraakhom, a Thai landscape architect and PWH visiting scholar, Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò, a Georgetown University associate professor of philosophy, and Vincent Pijnenburg, a professor at Fontys University of Applied Sciences.
Sprint Football

As the fall sports season heats up, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments from this week in Penn sports history. As the fall season heats up, we take a look at what to expect from all of Penn's competing teams this weekend. Penn sports are...
This week in Penn sports history: Oct. 2-9

As the fall sports season heats up, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments from this week in Penn sports history. Women’s Soccer: Most goals scored in an Ivy League game (6) in 6-0 win at Cornell. In 2008, Penn women’s soccer was hoping to...
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
Construction Complete at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a seven-unit mixed-use building at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The building is projected to rise four stories tall, with a commercial space to be located on the ground floor and residential units above. The building will also feature a roof deck. In total, the structure is expected to yield 10,700 square feet of interior space and cost an estimated $1.25 million to build.
Penn football pulls off shocking victory in 2OT thriller at Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. — It took four quarters and two overtimes, but on Friday night, Penn football proved its mettle in a 23-17 barnburner upset over Dartmouth. Coming in as double-digit underdogs and having lost their last four games to Dartmouth (1-2, 0-1 Ivy), the Quakers (3-0, 1-0) were heading to Hanover, N.H. without many people outside their locker room picking them to earn a victory. Yet in the Red and Blue’s sole primetime game of the season, Penn proved them all wrong, mustering a gutsy 23-17 win in double overtime.
Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
Philly developer gets funds to kickstart plan to transform Tioga

A local real estate developer's ambitious plan to transform the Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia is one step closer to becoming a reality. Driving the news: Anthony Miles of TPP Capital Management is getting a $675,000 loan from the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a $10 million city-backed pot dedicated toward helping Black and brown developers.
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is

When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
