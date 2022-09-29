Hurricane Ian: 2 confirmed dead on Sanibel as island disconnected from mainland

Sanibel Island officials said Thursday two people died and rescuers evacuated at least 40 who were not injured and took 12 people to hospitals. There could be more deaths and injuries as they continue inspecting the island.

Officials said they went from home to home searching for survivors.

Officials also said they had at least 200 households that remained on the island during the storm, with the possibility of multiple people at each home. Those who stayed self-reported after officials asked in the days prior to the storm.

It' going to take "weeks or months" to restore the island, with five breeches of the Sanibel Island Causeway, cutting off mainland transportation to the island.

The only way on or off is by boat.

"We have tedious work over the next several months," Mayor Holly Smith said.

City Manager Dana Souza and Smith said they are evaluating the extent of the damage in their initial look at the island, along with the police and fire departments, the Department of Public Works and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They spoke from the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday night, less than 24 hours after Hurricane Island struck.

"We can't invite residents back to island now," Smith said. "I know this is hard. ... It’s still too dangerous until we can complete this assessment."

Souza said he believes the entire island was affected by storm surge, with estimates ranging from 8 to 15 feet throughout the split of land.

"There's not a single structure that hasn’t been impacted," said Police Chief Bill Dalton said "I'm not saying all destroyed, but it's noticeably worse than (2004's Hurricane) Charley and the worst I've seen in 20 years."

Souza said safety is a major concern, with downed limbs and power poles.

"Search and rescue can’t be compromised," Souza said, adding police, fire and DPW are systematically going through the island."

On Friday, staff will review the island's electrical infrastructure and water system and complete a helicopter fly-over.

Sanibel Causeway Breeches

With five breeches in the 3-mile span, Smith said officials will contract with barge operators to bring critical transportation to the island.

The barge will begin transporting emergency vehicles, including Department of Public Works trucks, police vehicles and fire engines evacuated prior to the storm, as well as LCEC repair trucks..

Souza said he hopes to have the barge onsite by Sunday.

"This is not the first time Sanibel has been through this," he said. "We are very good at handling things like this."

When the island is secure and safe, officials believe the barge will continue to shuttle residents to see their homes.