ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Hurricane Ian: 2 confirmed dead on Sanibel as island disconnected from mainland

By Stacey Henson, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXbh4_0iFzH14c00

Sanibel Island officials said Thursday two people died and rescuers evacuated at least 40 who were not injured and took 12 people to hospitals. There could be more deaths and injuries as they continue inspecting the island.

Officials said they went from home to home searching for survivors.

Officials also said they had at least 200 households that remained on the island during the storm, with the possibility of multiple people at each home. Those who stayed self-reported after officials asked in the days prior to the storm.

It' going to take "weeks or months" to restore the island, with five breeches of the Sanibel Island Causeway, cutting off mainland transportation to the island.

The only way on or off is by boat.

"We have tedious work over the next several months," Mayor Holly Smith said.

City Manager Dana Souza and Smith said they are evaluating the extent of the damage in their initial look at the island, along with the police and fire departments, the Department of Public Works and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They spoke from the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday night, less than 24 hours after Hurricane Island struck.

"We can't invite residents back to island now," Smith said. "I know this is hard. ... It’s still too dangerous until we can complete this assessment."

Punta Gorda pain:Hurricane Charley was worse than Hurricane Ian for Punta Gorda Family

'Total loss':'Total loss': Residents share experience of Hurricane Ian's wrath

Souza said he believes the entire island was affected by storm surge, with estimates ranging from 8 to 15 feet throughout the split of land.

"There's not a single structure that hasn’t been impacted," said Police Chief Bill Dalton said "I'm not saying all destroyed, but it's noticeably worse than (2004's Hurricane) Charley and the worst I've seen in 20 years."

Souza said safety is a major concern, with downed limbs and power poles.

"Search and rescue can’t be compromised," Souza said, adding police, fire and DPW are systematically going through the island."

On Friday, staff will review the island's electrical infrastructure and water system and complete a helicopter fly-over.

Sanibel Causeway Breeches

With five breeches in the 3-mile span, Smith said officials will contract with barge operators to bring critical transportation to the island.

The barge will begin transporting emergency vehicles, including Department of Public Works trucks, police vehicles and fire engines evacuated prior to the storm, as well as LCEC repair trucks..

Souza said he hopes to have the barge onsite by Sunday.

"This is not the first time Sanibel has been through this," he said. "We are very good at handling things like this."

When the island is secure and safe, officials believe the barge will continue to shuttle residents to see their homes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
newsy.com

Sanibel Island, A Popular Tourist Destination, Devastated By Hurricane

The trip to Sanibel Island is one of trepidation. It's mayor Holly Smith's first look at the damage since she evacuated before hurricane Ian's vicious onslaught of Florida's southwest coast. "This was a complex storm because we could not see where it was going," said Smith. "It turned out to...
SANIBEL, FL
recordpatriot.com

Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Charley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
speedonthewater.com

Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach Makes Cancelation Official

With Fort Myers Beach, devastated by Hurricane Ian, the Southwest Florida community has far greater concerns than the loss of an offshore powerboat race. But organizer Tim Hill took time from clearing tons of debris littering his home yesterday to make the cancelation announcement official on the event’s Facebook page.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy