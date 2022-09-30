Read full article on original website
Khashoggi widow asks US intelligence chief to help recover murdered journalist’s ‘bugged’ cellphone
The widow of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on America’s top US intelligence official to help retrieve his cellphone to see if it was infected with spyware – a bid to uncover more details about his killing.Four years after Khashoggi was killed in an operation carried out by Saudi agents inside a consulate in Turkey, Hanan Hanan El-Atr Khashoggi, has written to Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, asking for her help in recovering his devices – two mobile telephones, one laptop and one tablet.She says these are in the possession of the Turkish authorities and that they...
Number of potential trafficking victims locked up in UK triples in four years
NGOs say Home Office is detaining more trafficking victims as figures show vast majority of claimants are genuine
