Warner Robins, GA

wgxa.tv

Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market

MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer

DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Woman hit by truck on Ocmulgee East Blvd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, a 21-year-old female was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Woman killed in Macon car wreck

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

