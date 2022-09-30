Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market
MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug....
Milledgeville antiviolence plan taking shape via surveys, public input
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville officials say a local consultant will help them draw up a city anti-violence plan. Back in July, Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan and others said they'd put together a plan in response to a wave of gang violence. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to Milledgeville to find out...
Historic Macon Flea Market offers timeless, interesting items for treasure-lovers
MACON, Ga. — It happens twice a year and this fall, promises to be a big event for treasure lovers. Historic Macon is hosting their flea market this weekend. Brian Luna says this event is the real deal. "Macon, no fakin' -- we got it," he said. Betty Sweet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'
MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
wgxa.tv
Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer
DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
WMAZ
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
41nbc.com
‘Highway 11 Halls of Horror’ in Jones County starts the scares for Halloween season
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The fall season is here, and that means things are starting to get a little spooky in Jones County. A former elementary school on Monticello Road has turned into hallways filled with unspeakable terrors. It’s known as Highway 11 Halls of Horror. The team that...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
48-Year-Old Misty Rethemeyer Killed In A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic accident that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday at Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m.
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left a mother and her two children dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
41nbc.com
Woman hit by truck on Ocmulgee East Blvd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, a 21-year-old female was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when...
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
41nbc.com
Woman killed in Macon car wreck
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMAZ
Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when...
Comments / 0