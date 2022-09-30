ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Orlando Magic: live updates

Preseason game No. 2 should come with more anticipation for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks were among the healthy players who did not play in Saturday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bane said Monday morning that he expects to play against the Orlando Magic. Bane's appearance signals that more starters could suit up against the young Magic squad. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Snares two-year extension

Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Adams' new deal will keep him in Memphis for at least the next three seasons. The big man posted 6.9 points and 10.0 rebounds over 26.3 minutes per game in his 76 appearances last season and should anchor the paint again in 2022-23. He will kick off his preseason action Sunday against the Bucks.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice

MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
CBS Sports

Eagles' Darius Slay: Seen with brace on forearm

Slay was seen with a brace on his right forearm after exiting Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Slay exited Sunday's matchup in the first half and was unable to return. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Arizona. If he's forced to miss additional time, Zech McPhearson will likely take on an increased role in the secondary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish

In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Noah Brown: Hurts neck Sunday

Brown injured his neck during Sunday's 25-10 win against the Commanders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. During the fourth quarter, Brown ran to the sideline, seemingly favoring his left arm, but he eventually was deemed questionable to return due to a neck issue. He was unable to retake the field, ending his day with three catches (on six targets) for 61 yards. Michael Gallup (knee) was back in the lineup Sunday and figures to earn more work as he gets his feet under him, which could hinder Brown's potential moving forward. First, though, Brown may have some practice limitations this week as the Cowboys prepare for next Sunday's visit to the Rams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury

Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Nwaba
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ty Jerome
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Maurice Harkless
CBS Sports

Astros' Josh James: Undergoes surgery

James underwent surgery on his flexor tendon this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. James has spent the last several months recovering from a lat strain and suffered a setback during his rehab assignment in mid-September due to forearm discomfort. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be ready for spring training in 2023 following his procedure.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy