Well Glen Kirschner will be there giving updates every so often to keep people informed on what's going on just like he did in the Bannon trial..BTW Bannon gets sentenced on Oct 24..👍👍💙😆
Hopefully 🙏 whoever got picked to sit on this jury. Is definitely fair and impartial. This is definitely number one in our justice system. We as people only see and hear whatever the people flouding our newsfeeds daily with hatred. I definitely don’t want anyone to go to prison for something that they don’t are not guilty of doing. I definitely don’t care what color you are or what religion you believe in or if you are republicans or democrats. I truly want this process to be fair as you would want it to be for yourself or your family members. This my fellow Americans is what true justice is supposed to be. And I definitely won’t be able to see everything these jurors will. Praying 🙏 they don’t feel because I want someone found guilty or someone else’s doesn’t. This will have zero impact on what they actually see and hear In the court of law. Please respect their decision whatsoever it might be. This is definitely the American system. Like it or not!! 🤷♀️🤷♀️🥰🥰
Now, the citizens of DC, get to decide whether or not from the preponderance of evidence what your fate will be. You let Trump lure you people to DC to tear things up and now you face a jury of DC residents. Is it FAIR you guys sit in jail and Trump is NOT?
