Mike Smith
3d ago
I'm sorry but it was Kris Kristofferson in the song Sunday morning coming down. The beer I had for breakfast wasn't bad so I had one more for dessert!
DOUBBLE BUBBLE
3d ago
Disagree, I would go with Merle Haggards, they love our milk and honey, but preach about another way of livin'
William Cardenas
2d ago
Why Don't You Ever Call Me By My Name. The perfect country and western song ever written.
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL・
TVOvermind
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
iheart.com
Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive
An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview
Always keeping it real. Way back in 1985, both Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash stopped by Late Night With David Letterman, and while the conversation started out pretty jovial at first, it quickly turned into a heavy one. Letterman recalls that the last time Waylon was on his show, Johnny was sick. Johnny, with a bit of a smirk, asked: “Under the weather? Was that when I was in alcohol and drug treatment center?” To which Waylon replied: “No, you […] The post Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert On Having Kids With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: “Puppies Are Great Birth Control”
When Miranda Lambert got married to New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin a few years ago, they each gained more than just a spouse. Along with Miranda came her 13+ dogs, and for McLoughlin, he’s the father of a young boy named Landon. “I got the dogs, you got...
PETS・
Stevie Nicks Reveals the Eagles’ Joe Walsh Dumped Her Because He Thought 1 of Them Would Die
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks said the Eagles’ Joe Walsh dumped her because he was afraid one of them would die.
Vince Gill Shares New Update on Wife Amy Grant’s Health After Bike Crash
Vince Gill is giving us news about his wife, Amy Grant’s, condition after a bad bicycle crash this summer. While she did not attend a taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill with him in Nashville on Monday, she is doing much better. “She’s doing great,” he told ET on...
Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June
Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Has a New Road-tripping Buddy, And It Isn’t Frank Fritz or His Brother
As a professional treasure hunter, Mike Wolfe’s work regularly takes him to exotic destinations…like Missouri…and Kentucky. Okay, maybe not so exotic. But – he does travel, and often. And on these road trips, the American Pickers star typically brings a friend along for company, such as his beloved dog Francie or his brother Robbie.
NME
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful
Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
Remember When Tim McGraw Slapped A Fan Who Was Yanking On His Leg During A Concert?
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
Outsider.com
