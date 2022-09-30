ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
MACKINAW CITY, MI

