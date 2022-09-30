NFL fans adored the Bengals’ chic white-striped uniforms in live action

Joe Burrow might have worn a floral suit that drew mixed reactions around the NFL world, but it seems everyone loved what the Bengals had cooking otherwise on Thursday night.

For their pivotal matchup with the Dolphins (+3.5) on Thursday Night Football, Cincinnati unveiled some unique white-striped “White Bengal” helmets and uniforms. The helmets specifically are the Bengals’ official alternate this season (which, for what it’s worth, they’re ranked third-best in our official rankings). What’s more, the Bengals even painted their centerfield logo and end zones at their home stadium with matching black and white stripes.

And folks, let’s just say that all looked terrific in real-time before and after the action:

I know the Bengals have a famous orange and black aesthetic. But hoo boy, in this fashionista’s eyes: I’d consider making this new tradition more of a full-time thing.