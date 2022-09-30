Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting
More than 35,500 claims worth nearly $168M were filed in the last 24 hours. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.
floridapolitics.com
More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian
But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Directs FDOT To Expedite Emergency Repairs Needed To Restore Access To Pine Island
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis directed FDOT to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the road and bridges that provide motorists access to Pine Island. FDOT will begin mobilizing equipment, materials, and crews today, with access to Pine Island being restored by Saturday,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways
By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
floridapolitics.com
FEMA county disaster declarations now span the state
Now residents in 17 counties can apply for federal aid to cover Hurricane Ian losses. A new round of disaster declarations Saturday makes it official: Hurricane Ian’s ravages span the state, from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean. Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were added to...
WSVN-TV
SW Florida residents returning to destroyed homes in wake of Ian share survival stories
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of southwest Florida who rode out Hurricane Ian shared how they survived the storm, as they return to what remains of their homes. Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with help from South Florida’s first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard following Ian’s devastating path in the west coast.
floridapolitics.com
Off the grid since Hurricane Ian, Wauchula to begin reconnecting Monday
Most customers in Hardee County who depend on the Peace River Electric Cooperative for power should also see their lights turned on soon. For most residents of Hardee County, things have been drenched and dark since Hurricane Ian struck. The compact, inland area to the east of Florida’s Gulf Coast...
RELATED PEOPLE
positivelyosceola.com
Florida Receives Approval for National Flood Insurance Program Waiver from FEMA
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced on Sunday that the FEMA had authorized the National Flood Insurance Program to approve Florida’s request for a waiver allowing policyholders within the program to access a portion of their claims without going through the full claims process. Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis...
wtxl.com
Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple ponder where to go
FORT MYERS, FLA. — No place in Florida seemed to have suffered more damage from Hurricane Ian than the town of Fort Myers Beach, located on Estero Island along the state's southwest coast. One official who flew over the community estimates that 80% of the structures will have to...
Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian tries to recover
“We don’t have any water. My food is spoiling in the refrigerator," she said. Though she can drive to the few stores that are open, she said they are only taking cash and many of the ATMs aren't working. “I have three kids so I have to get some supplies to feed them.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist seeks insurance testimonials, announces $1M in donations from outside state
His campaign called for Floridians to share premium nightmare stories. National donors are pumping another $1 million into Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign for Florida Governor. That includes significant infusions of dollars from the Democratic Governors Association and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The announcement comes as Crist aims to ramp...
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes, flooding vehicles, blocking a stretch of highway and a main ramp into the city, and leaving families trapped in their waterlogged homes. Now, as days go by, residents of the Sarasota suburb of North Port are beginning to run out of food and water. “Water...
floridapolitics.com
Over 1.2M Floridians still without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
About 200,000 have had their power restored since Friday night. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s as of Saturday at 9 a.m. The good news: About 200,000 have had their...
wtxl.com
Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, search and rescue efforts intensify
It's been a long few days for the people who survived Hurricane Ian's wrath in Southwest Florida. On Saturday afternoon, Diane Valenti was waiting at the end of a flooded tributary with her daughter, Cheryl. “We can’t get nobody on the phones today,” Diane said. Neither woman has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
windermeresun.com
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
fox35orlando.com
Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Utility companies in Florida have been working around the clock after the storm knocked out power to 2 million people. Many of those outages were customers of FPL, Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and a few dozen other municipally owned electric companies and rural electric cooperatives. WHEN...
DEO waives requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Ian: Florida residents recall harrowing storm that was ‘like a river out of nowhere’
As Floridians work to recover from the catastrophic damage caused when Hurricane Ian barreled through the state, stories of survival reveal the terror caused by the Category 4 storm. One woman told The Washington Post that the water rose so high at her home that she had only 6 inches...
Comments / 0