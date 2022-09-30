ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NFL fans couldn’t believe the astronomically high standards Tony Gonzalez set for Tua Tagovailoa

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
In his third NFL season, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been no stranger to criticism. Before Miami started the 2022 season, many in the NFL world felt the former Alabama product didn’t have the arm strength to last as a pro.

Now that the Dolphins have started 3-0, buoyed by a blossoming Tagovailoa no less, they’ve begun to open some eyes. One person, Thursday Night Football analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, still isn’t quite a fan of Tagovailoa’s play. That might be an understatement.

In the pregame of Miami’s “darling” matchup with the Bengals (-3.5), the NFL legend said that the Dolphins’ passer essentially has to have a perfect, sparkling game every single time he plays.

Uh, alright?

“That’s what the great ones do now.”

No. No, they do not. Not every game, anyway.

Look, I’m not sold on Tagovailoa long-term just yet, either. But to expect the young quarterback to throw for 400-plus yards and six scores in every game is ludicrous and hyperbolic. I’d settle for a clean sheet and more than a few big plays downfield, but that’s just me. Though, I’m not the one setting the impossible bar for a young player trying to mature.

NFL fans couldn't believe Gonzalez's high standards for Tagovailoa's play

