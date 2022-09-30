ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 13

BlankoSama
3d ago

sorry for your loss millie, but your son (mental crisis or not, on or off his meds) charged police with a knife. hate to say, no one but you and family failed your son and not the state or the LEOs. if social workers were called on scene, they'd likely be critically injured from knife wounds or stabbed to death. and if you think he was killed because he's black, sorry to burst your racially motivated bubble but the white folks also get shot up when charging police with a knife too.

Reply
18
Ann Plamondon
3d ago

Governor Insley already listened to a mother like you and he quickly put together a special task force who tied the hands of the police in the name of racial equality.

Reply
6
Gina Miller
3d ago

police do call and are told the mental health people will get there in 2 hours or are busy. they don't have 2 hours to sit around while that person could harm the officers or others. its not law enforcement that is broken it is the health care system that is. police are always training and learning but they aren't doctors.

Reply(1)
4
 

