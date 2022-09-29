Phillies fans are in complete despair after 5th straight loss put postseason hopes in serious doubt
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the month of September in a solid spot as the second National League Wild Card team, leading the Padres by half a game and the Brewers by 3.5 games. All they really needed to do to see October baseball was avoid another complete meltdown in September.
And … you’ll never guess what has happened! The Phillies have had a complete meltdown in September.
In a Thursday matinee game with the already-eliminated Chicago Cubs, the Phillies dropped their fifth straight game in a 2-0 loss. It was their second five-game losing streak of the month in what has been a 3-10 slide the past couple weeks. With Thursday’s loss, the Phillies dropped into a tie with the Brewers for the final Wild Card spot, and it wasn’t difficult to spot what has been going wrong for the Phillies. Pretty much everything has:
Though defense has been a struggle for much of the season — at least on the easy plays — their bats have suddenly gone ice cold despite Bryce Harper’s return to the lineup. In this three-game series with the Cubs, they only managed three runs.
The NBC Sports Philadelphia crew was not taking this looming collapse well.
Phillies fans were also in meltdown mode.
