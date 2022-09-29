ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies fans are in complete despair after 5th straight loss put postseason hopes in serious doubt

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htWUr_0iFzC0Vm00

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the month of September in a solid spot as the second National League Wild Card team, leading the Padres by half a game and the Brewers by 3.5 games. All they really needed to do to see October baseball was avoid another complete meltdown in September.

And … you’ll never guess what has happened! The Phillies have had a complete meltdown in September.

In a Thursday matinee game with the already-eliminated Chicago Cubs, the Phillies dropped their fifth straight game in a 2-0 loss. It was their second five-game losing streak of the month in what has been a 3-10 slide the past couple weeks. With Thursday’s loss, the Phillies dropped into a tie with the Brewers for the final Wild Card spot, and it wasn’t difficult to spot what has been going wrong for the Phillies. Pretty much everything has:

Though defense has been a struggle for much of the season — at least on the easy plays — their bats have suddenly gone ice cold despite Bryce Harper’s return to the lineup. In this three-game series with the Cubs, they only managed three runs.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia crew was not taking this looming collapse well.

Phillies fans were also in meltdown mode.

This was how Twitter reacted

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy