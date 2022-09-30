ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cow surprises neighbors near Atlanta

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is back with its owner after making an escape and surprising neighbors in an Atlanta neighborhood on Thursday.

The Milton Police Department on Facebook shared a photo of the cow that was seen roaming in a neighborhood near Francis and Thompson roads on Thursday.

According to WSB-TV, the photo of the cow was taken on County Ridge Road. MPD asked if anyone was missing a cow to contact them.

The cow has since been apprehended and returned to the rightful owner, MPD said.

Citizens of Milton, fear not, for the escaped prisoner has been apprehended and returned to its rightful owner. We would like to thank everyone for getting the word out so we could get him back home safely. Just another day in Milton,” said MPD.

