ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Edison student arrested after social media threat

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caZAS_0iFzBlkl00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) A Fresno student has been arrested after threatening a school shooting at Edison High School on Thursday morning. Fresno PD says the threat was not credible, but they are taking the incident very seriously.

“It was taken care of before students ever arrived this morning,” said Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas.

Police say a student has been arrested but could not provide any more information because they’re a minor. In the now-deleted social media post, the suspect wrote they would be “Emptying a whole clip at Edison

High School tomorrow at break,” adding that they would then kill themselves in front of everyone.

“Whenever we get one of these, it’s high priority obviously, anything dealing with kids, anything dealing with a possible shooting,” said Chief Paco Balderrama.

Police say it was an empty threat.

“The police investigated and went into the home and made sure that it wasn’t credible, that there were no weapons,” said Thomas.

The district says student disciplinary actions are confidential due to privacy laws, but they say there will be consequences.

“We will make sure that our kids are safe, we will make sure we have the correct security, we will take all threats seriously, and we will press charges,” said Thomas.

“If we have to respond to a threat like this and we can’t respond to something else and there’s loss of life, I’m going to push very hard to file that charge as a felony crime. It is already a state misdemeanor to make a false report,” said Balderrama, adding that these incidents impact resources at the department.

Two weeks ago, 40 officers were dispatched to Bullard High School after a similar hoax.

“At any given time, we may only have 60 police officers for the entire city. So, you take 40 from that, what do you have? 20,” Balderrama said.

Earlier this month, two Clovis Unified campuses and a high school in Madera went on lockdowns for hoax calls, too.

“We continue to have copycats around the states, and these children think it’s a game. This is not a game putting people’s lives in jeopardy,” said Thomas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating suspicious death in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound on Monday morning in central Fresno. Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 5300 block of West Ramona Avenue near Dakota and Polk avenues around 2:00 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends.  According to police, there […]
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
City
Madera, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
fresnosheriff.org

Seventy Year Old Parlier Man Arrested for Homicide

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 70 year old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for homicide. His bail is $1 million. Just before 8:00 am on Saturday, Parlier Police officers responded to a report of an injured...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Person
Thomas Edison
YourCentralValley.com

Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details released in Fresno helicopter crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are still working to figure out what caused a helicopter to fall from the sky and crash into the front yard of a Fresno home over the weekend. Around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 45-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno man, father of 7 shot and killed in his front yard

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An amazing father and a hard worker: those are the words family members use to describe Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar, a 45-year-old father of seven who lost his wife years ago. “He moved here next to the school to raise the kids, send them to school, make sure they’re well educated…a great […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Edison High School#Fresno Unified Trustee
yourcentralvalley.com

Corcoran inmate walks away, found 2 hours later: officials

CORCORAN, Calif. ( ) – An inmate at a South Valley prison was able to walk away from the facility early Saturday morning, but wasn’t gone for long. Officials from California State Prison, Corcoran say they were unable to locate inmate Jason E. Lane around 3:30 a.m. and staff immediately began searching for him.
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Julissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
SELMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesungazette.com

Visalia Unified School Board candidate forum offers differing ideals

VISALIA – The last two and a half years have been a tumultuous one stretching the very fabric of American life. COVID-19 health restrictions disrupted society making us question how we care for the elderly, the effectiveness of in-person versus remote work, and, perhaps more importantly, how we educate our children.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy