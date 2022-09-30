It's a problem that affects us all at some point: you turn on an older device, only to be faced with a login screen requesting a password you can no longer remember. You can attempt to guess the password, and that may work if you have the bad habit of only using a handful of options for all of your devices and accounts. If you tend to create strong, unique passwords, however, the odds that you'll suddenly remember the random numbers and letters are very low.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO