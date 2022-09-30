ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Why You Probably Won't Want To Jailbreak Your PS5

The PlayStation 5 has been successfully jailbroken, opening the console up to all manner of software modifications, though with some major limitations. While jailbroken home consoles aren't new, it is something that current-generation consoles have managed to avoid up to this point — though, in this case, it's still very early days.
SlashGear

Nintendo Officially Owns A Movie Studio Now

It's official — Nintendo now owns a movie studio. Following an acquisition that took place earlier in 2022, Nintendo managed to lock down the deal and fully change the branding of Dynamo Pictures, which is the studio that Nintendo now owns. Having renamed it to Nintendo Pictures, will the company now try to create full-scale movies and shows based on some of our favorite games? Here's everything we know.
SlashGear

What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your MacBook Password

It's a problem that affects us all at some point: you turn on an older device, only to be faced with a login screen requesting a password you can no longer remember. You can attempt to guess the password, and that may work if you have the bad habit of only using a handful of options for all of your devices and accounts. If you tend to create strong, unique passwords, however, the odds that you'll suddenly remember the random numbers and letters are very low.
SlashGear

Ring Rolls Out Two Enhanced Spotlight Cams And 2nd-Gen Panic Button

Amazon has unveiled a pair of new Ring Spotlight cameras, which both expand its range of home security devices while also promising to get even more out of its current range of Ring products. The Spotlight Cam Plus appears to build on Ring's existing camera, while the more expensive Spotlight Cam Pro attempts to take things to the next level with a host of extra features. Both cameras also come with a range of power options, making them suited to a broader range of environments.
SlashGear

Blink Reveals Its First Wired Outdoor Camera And A Handy Mini Mount

Don't blink, lest you miss this announcement: Amazon is bringing a pair of new products to bolster its (at times controversial) home security lineup. For one, we have an all-new outdoor floodlight camera, aptly named the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This $100 camera needs to be hardwired for power, but that's also the caveat keeping its price low.
SlashGear

SlashGear

