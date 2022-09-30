Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Probably Won't Want To Jailbreak Your PS5
The PlayStation 5 has been successfully jailbroken, opening the console up to all manner of software modifications, though with some major limitations. While jailbroken home consoles aren't new, it is something that current-generation consoles have managed to avoid up to this point — though, in this case, it's still very early days.
Here's Why Google Stadia Was Killed
Google Stadia joins the company's long line of axed experiments as the technology behind the game streaming platform is spread to other Alphabet properties.
How To Build A Simple Raspberry Pi Home Security Camera
If you want to skip out on expensive or less private security cameras, the Raspberry Pi has your home covered.
How To Use Your Laptop As A Monitor For A Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi is one of the most popular single-board computers available, as it's extremely versatile. Here's how to use it with your laptop as a monitor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung May Be Chasing The Magic Behind iPhone's Video Stabilization
A patent filing from Samsung may indicate it's adding sensor-shift image stabilization to its phones.
Nintendo Officially Owns A Movie Studio Now
It's official — Nintendo now owns a movie studio. Following an acquisition that took place earlier in 2022, Nintendo managed to lock down the deal and fully change the branding of Dynamo Pictures, which is the studio that Nintendo now owns. Having renamed it to Nintendo Pictures, will the company now try to create full-scale movies and shows based on some of our favorite games? Here's everything we know.
What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your MacBook Password
It's a problem that affects us all at some point: you turn on an older device, only to be faced with a login screen requesting a password you can no longer remember. You can attempt to guess the password, and that may work if you have the bad habit of only using a handful of options for all of your devices and accounts. If you tend to create strong, unique passwords, however, the odds that you'll suddenly remember the random numbers and letters are very low.
Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset Review: The Biggest Problem Is Timing
Pros Easy to set up and connect to any compatible device Buttons for volume, microphone, and pause/resume play Comfortable for extended wear, even with glasses Long-lasting battery Keeps a solid signal even in separate rooms Cons Switching back-and-forth between devices becomes tedious In-box paperwork only includes basic setup instructions. I'll...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Logitech's Best Accessories Just Got A Mac Glow-Up
Logitech is back with updated versions of some of its most popular accessories, including the wireless K380 keyboard, all of them made for Apple users.
Amazon's Robot Can Now Call The Cops
Amazon's Astro robot is still a thing, and it is now a bit smarter than it was a year ago. Are you ready for a world in which robots can call the cops?
iPhone 14 Pro Review: Major Minor Upgrades
Is this the year to skip the upgrade to the latest new iPhone, or does the iPhone 14 Pro have a feature set so interesting you're gonna need to drop the cash?
SlashGear Asks: Are You Planning To Upgrade To One Of The New Apple Watches? – Exclusive Survey
Now that Apple has taken the wraps off its next Apple Watch lineup, consumers are left with a big choice: keep their current model or upgrade to a new one.
Ring Rolls Out Two Enhanced Spotlight Cams And 2nd-Gen Panic Button
Amazon has unveiled a pair of new Ring Spotlight cameras, which both expand its range of home security devices while also promising to get even more out of its current range of Ring products. The Spotlight Cam Plus appears to build on Ring's existing camera, while the more expensive Spotlight Cam Pro attempts to take things to the next level with a host of extra features. Both cameras also come with a range of power options, making them suited to a broader range of environments.
Blink Reveals Its First Wired Outdoor Camera And A Handy Mini Mount
Don't blink, lest you miss this announcement: Amazon is bringing a pair of new products to bolster its (at times controversial) home security lineup. For one, we have an all-new outdoor floodlight camera, aptly named the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This $100 camera needs to be hardwired for power, but that's also the caveat keeping its price low.
Kindle Scribe Brings A Stylus To The E-Reader Family
As expected, today Amazon announced a new additional to the Kindle family, and this time it has a stylus that turns the Kindle into a digital notebook.
Intel Reveals Arc GPU Pricing As It Goes Head-To-Head With Nvidia
Intel wants to take over the GPU game with the Arc series, and it very clearly wants to take aim at NVIDIA as its primary target.
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0