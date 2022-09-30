After deadly protests in Seattle, 191 texts from former mayor’s phone were manually deleted, a new court filing shows

This is what you get when you have democrats so called running things. They literally sat there and watched our city get taken over by terrorists and didn't do anything about it and then expect all of us to give the state and city our hard earned money for taxes when they won't protect our businesses or our residents. Trump wanted to bring in national gaurd and they stopped him but that is exactly what should have happened. Just go to downtown Seattle and realize this is what you get when you vote democrats into office. They are still letting the criminals run our major cities and do nothing about it. Her and Inslee are criminals and should be in jail but they don't care cuz it doesn't affect them.
.... aren't all of those texts stored on the carriers servers? like if law enforcement really wanted access they should be able to get them...we both know if these were Trumps texts companies would be handing them over happily....strange how it's not happening with democrat officials.
sounds like we need a January 6th investigation and find all these black lives matter activists that are being covered up by the mayors
Comments / 127