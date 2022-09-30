ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA

On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Kyle Whittingham had a unique message for some reporters after Saturday’s game: ‘Get to conference’

The University of Utah scored a big win against Oregon State on Saturday, but, at his postgame press conference, coach Kyle Whittingham had more than football on his mind. After sharing his thoughts on the game, the Utes coach joked that it was time for reporters to make their way to the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wyo4news.com

Wandering Amylessly: Venturing into the BYU “Cougar Den”

As a third-generation graduate from the University of Wyoming, I have known no other college athletic program outside of the Wyoming Cowboys. I mean, let’s be honest, there really isn’t any reason to invest in anything else. I am a Wyoming Cowboy through and through, brown and gold all the way.
LARAMIE, WY
saturdaydownsouth.com

BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation

BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To BYU Mascot Video

BYU's football team improved to 4-1 on Thursday night, defeating Utah State at home. Jaren Hall had a nice performance with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it was Cosmo the Cougar who stole the show. Cosmo put his strength on full display by doing pushups while launching himself...
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Moves Up to 16 in AP and Coaches Polls

Following a 12-point win over Utah State Thursday night, BYU moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll. Having played a weaker opponent, BYU needed help around them to make any movement, and they got about as much as help as they could’ve asked for with teams ranked 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 24 all losing.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Utah Utes#American Football#College Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Lehi corn maze makes list of Top 10 in the country

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
deseret.com

The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!

The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
PROVO, UT
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy