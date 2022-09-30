Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA
On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
deseret.com
Kyle Whittingham had a unique message for some reporters after Saturday’s game: ‘Get to conference’
The University of Utah scored a big win against Oregon State on Saturday, but, at his postgame press conference, coach Kyle Whittingham had more than football on his mind. After sharing his thoughts on the game, the Utes coach joked that it was time for reporters to make their way to the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
wyo4news.com
Wandering Amylessly: Venturing into the BYU “Cougar Den”
As a third-generation graduate from the University of Wyoming, I have known no other college athletic program outside of the Wyoming Cowboys. I mean, let’s be honest, there really isn’t any reason to invest in anything else. I am a Wyoming Cowboy through and through, brown and gold all the way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation
BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
Look: College Football World Reacts To BYU Mascot Video
BYU's football team improved to 4-1 on Thursday night, defeating Utah State at home. Jaren Hall had a nice performance with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it was Cosmo the Cougar who stole the show. Cosmo put his strength on full display by doing pushups while launching himself...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Moves Up to 16 in AP and Coaches Polls
Following a 12-point win over Utah State Thursday night, BYU moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll. Having played a weaker opponent, BYU needed help around them to make any movement, and they got about as much as help as they could’ve asked for with teams ranked 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 24 all losing.
wufe967.com
5 women soccer players claim BYU crowd yelled N-word at them while kneeling during national anthem
Less than a month after a Duke women’s volleyball player made unproven claims that a crowd member at BYU used racial slurs toward her, the Utah university has been hit with another claim regarding racism at a sporting event. Five women soccer players from a visiting team allege that...
ksl.com
From long-time assistant to head coach, Weber State's Eric Duft excited for season
OGDEN — A little over four months has passed since Eric Duft took over the spot long held by the revered Randy Rahe as head coach of the Weber State men's basketball team. But for Duft, having spent 16 years by Rahe's side as an assistant has made the transition to head coach that much easier.
kslnewsradio.com
BYU engineering students put ‘world’s smallest Book of Mormon’ on 4 inch disc
PROVO, Utah — Engineering students from BYU have etched a disk, 4 inches in diameter, with the entirety of the Book of Mormon. Two students and their professor created the etching, along with one each for the Old and New Testaments. Carson Zeller, an electrical engineering student at BYU,...
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
kjzz.com
Lehi corn maze makes list of Top 10 in the country
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
New faces and new guidance at Latter-day Saints General Conference
General Conference put some new faces and old issues front and center as leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke in Salt Lake City. Here are some things that stood out:. First Black woman speaks at conference. Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to...
deseret.com
The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!
The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
