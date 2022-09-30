Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Car crashes into Covina storefronts; driver arrested for alleged DUI
COVINA, Calif. - One man is under arrest after driving his car through the storefront of two Covina businesses Sunday night, according to police. The driver was speeding southbound on South Second Avenue when he crashed into the row of stores. Video from SkyFOX appears to show Village Cleaner and Design Forward on East Rowland Street were damaged. East Rowland runs perpendicular to Second Avenue.
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
kclu.org
Investigators believe driver struck, and fatally injured woman on South Coast intentionally
Detectives believe that the hit-and-run death of a woman on the South Coast was intentional, and are investigating it as a murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of East Mountain Drive early Thursday morning by reports of a woman screaming. They found a...
Hit-and-run driver who hit grandmother, child in City of Industry arrested
Authorities on Thursday arrested the driver who hit a grandmother and her grandchild while they crossed the street in the City of Industry last Friday. Doorbell camera video from across the street shows the woman and child get off of a bus before waiting for the signal to walk across the street. They began to make their way across S. Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street -- using the crosswalk -- when a car slammed into them, sending both flying. The suspect sped away from the scene, leaving the pair in the street. "How can you take off and just leave them there?" said...
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
Coroner ID's Man Fatally Shot in Drive-By Near South Gate
A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
Authorities identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
foxla.com
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in a drive -by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St....
Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead Thursday on East Mountain Dr. in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Homicide suspect strikes woman with vehicle in Montecito, killing her
A driver is accused of intentionally striking a woman with a vehicle in Montecito Thursday morning, ultimately killing her. Shortly before 5:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported a woman had been heard screaming in the 800 block of East Mountain Drive. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the roadway. The woman was seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.
1 Killed in Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway
Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A fiery single-vehicle collision into a tree on the side of the 605 Freeway left one person dead at the scene Friday night, Sept. 30, in the city of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with California Highway Santa Fe Springs Station responded...
davisvanguard.org
After Prosecutor Claims Suspect Has ‘Funds,’ and Despite Letter from Accused’s Son, Judge Issues No Bail Warrant for Violation of Court Order
SANTA BARBARA, CA – After the prosecutor said Michael Der Bagdasarian should be jailed on no bail because he has the “funds” to pay proposed $250,00 bail, the judge here in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Wednesday ordered no bail for the man, who allegedly violated court orders requiring him to stay away from the victim he stalked.
Solemn remembrance marks 2 year anniversary of young brothers killed in Westlake Village crosswalk
Two years ago two young boys were struck and killed by a speeding car as they crossed a Westlake Village street.
