San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the Loop 1604 access road near Rogers Ranch. According...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Raccoon to blame for power outage in Seguin on Saturday

SEGUIN, Texas – It was a weird weekend in Seguin thanks to a pesky raccoon. Nearly half the city was temporarily without power Saturday night after a raccoon made its way into a Lower Colorado River Authority transformer. Crews from the LCRA worked with the Seguin Electrical Department to...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. San Antonio police said the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads. Details about the incident have not been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

CLEAR Alert discontinued for 48-year-old woman reported missing

SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 3:52 p.m.:. The CLEAR Alert issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly has been discontinued, officials said. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. A CLEAR Alert was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
