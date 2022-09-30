Read full article on original website
Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the Loop 1604 access road near Rogers Ranch. According...
Raccoon to blame for power outage in Seguin on Saturday
SEGUIN, Texas – It was a weird weekend in Seguin thanks to a pesky raccoon. Nearly half the city was temporarily without power Saturday night after a raccoon made its way into a Lower Colorado River Authority transformer. Crews from the LCRA worked with the Seguin Electrical Department to...
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. San Antonio police said the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads. Details about the incident have not been...
Driver ejected, killed after crashing into parked truck on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash into a parked truck on the city’s East Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Pine Street,...
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
Security guard stabbed by shoplifter on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after stabbing a security guard when attempting to steal from a West Side store, said San Antonio police. At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, SAPD responded to the 4700 block of West Commerce Street for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
Texas man destroyed knife, painted truck after fatal stabbing, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing a man and then destroying the knife and painting his truck in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Marc Louis Champoux, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, according to...
CLEAR Alert discontinued for 48-year-old woman reported missing
SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 3:52 p.m.:. The CLEAR Alert issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly has been discontinued, officials said. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. A CLEAR Alert was...
Fired BCSO deputy turned SeaWorld ‘scare character’ accused of body slamming child while at work
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld. Brandon Doege, 29,...
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
‘A very dangerous roadway’: City encourages residents to share thoughts on proposed changes for Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Commuters have been hoping to see a change along Culebra Road. The 13-mile corridor has become a hot spot for problems over the years. Luis Virgen’s law office is located on Culebra Rd. not far from Zarzamora Street on the city’s West Side. He...
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
Man shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot by police after he hit an officer with his car Sunday night, SAPD said. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue north of downtown for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived at the location,...
SA Councilman offers $500 reward for tips leading to arrests of Comanche Park vandals
SAN ANTONIO – Comanche Lookout Park was vandalized and a San Antonio city councilman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandals responsible. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry took to Twitter Saturday, expressing his concerns. “Neighbors, it has recently been brought to our attention that...
Officer responding to disturbance call shoots, wounds man after being struck by vehicle, SAPD Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a disturbance call shot and wounded a man after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a North Side fast food restaurant late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. outside a McDonald’s...
Teen injured in shooting on Highway 90, said San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was hospitalized Friday after he was struck by a bullet in a shooting on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back, said SAPD. Police say the teen was...
Officer on administrative duty after shooting man who hit him with car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been placed on administrative duty after shooting a man who allegedly hit him with a car late Sunday night. Police Chief William McManus spoke to news crews after the incident, which happened outside a McDonald’s restaurant at Blanco Road and West Avenue.
One injured after shots fired at West Side house party, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A house party in a West Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one woman injured, said San Antonio Police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 4:43 a.m. in the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street. According to police on the...
