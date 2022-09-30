ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Geno Smith off to historical start to season

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the first...
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Saturday lineup

Seattle Mariners infeilder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Abraham Toro-Hernandez versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 611 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .238 batting average with an .805 OPS, 31 home runs,...
247Sports

Husky Hall Of Famer Rick Redman Passes Away At Age 79

Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
