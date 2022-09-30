Read full article on original website
The Seattle Mariners clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2001. Cal Raleigh’s walk-off home run ultimately sealed the deal and sent Mariners fans home happy. Julio Rodriguez, who’s been a driving force all season and is the front-runner for AL Rookie of the Year, sent a message to Mariners fans after clinching a playoff berth.
“We’ve got a really good team,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve got the ability to go deep in the postseason, and it’s about winning a championship.”
SEATTLE — There are no more "magic numbers" to worry about for the Mariners, as the organization clinched its first MLB playoff berth in 21 years on Friday night with a walk-off win over the Oakland Athletics. Although a spot has been clinched, who the Mariners will face and...
Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to an $11 million, two-year contract
The Seattle Mariners have promoted assistant general manager Justin Hollander to be the organization's tenth GM, one year after Jerry Dipoto was promoted to president of baseball operations.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the first...
Spurbeck turned in one of the best single-game statistical performances ever from a player wearing a Sumner uniform.
Seattle Mariners infeilder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Abraham Toro-Hernandez versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 611 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .238 batting average with an .805 OPS, 31 home runs,...
Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
