Mid-Willamette Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4
Here are the Mid-Willamette Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Passing yards
Chase W Nelson, Central - (71 - 122) 1,012 yards
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - (73 - 129) 1,012 yards
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - (61 - 99) 963 yards
Lukas Hews, West Albany - (47 - 87) 789 yards
Axel Prechel, Corvallis - (54 - 85) 667 yards
Andreus Smith, Lebanon - (27 - 53) 442 yards
Owen Hess, Dallas - (26 - 43) 292 yards
Kaden Younger, South Albany - (21 - 51) 249 yards
Passing TDs
Chase W Nelson, Central - 10 TDs (6 interceptions)
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - 8 TDs (1 interception)
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - 8 TDs (4 interceptions)
Lukas Hews, West Albany - 7 TDs (2 interceptions)
Kaden Younger, South Albany - 5 TDs (2 interceptions)
Andreus Smith, Lebanon - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)
Axel Prechel, Corvallis - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)
Owen Hess, Dallas - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 464 yards on 64 carries
Kohler Hernandez, Central - 400 yards on 75 carries
Darius Freeman, Lebanon - 343 yards on 60 carries
Diah Kollaer, South Albany - 299 yards on 46 carries
Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 238 yards on 43 carries
Logan Johnson, South Albany - 236 yards on 30 carries
Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 224 yards on 28 carries
Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 205 yards on 22 carries
Owen Hess, Dallas - 203 yards on 28 carries
Wyatt Wessel, Lebanon - 185 yards on 25 carries
Rushing TDs
Logan Johnson, South Albany - 6 TDs
Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 6 TDs
Marcus Allen, West Albany - 4 TDs
Kohler Hernandez, Central - 4 TDs
Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 4 TDs
Hayden George, Lebanon - 4 TDs
Dalton Baker, Dallas - 3 TDs
Darius Freeman, Lebanon - 3 TDs
Andreus Smith, Lebanon - 3 TDs
Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Justice Anthony, McKay - 472 yards on 30 receptions
Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 341 yards on 18 receptions
Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 335 yards on 21 receptions
Lukes Dominguez, McKay - 312 yards on 15 receptions
Dominic Castanon, Central - 285 yards on 18 receptions
Kohler Hernandez, Central - 242 yards on 20 receptions
Truman Brasfield, Corvallis - 228 yards on 12 receptions
Myles Crandall, Central - 195 yards on 8 receptions
Hayden George, Lebanon - 191 yards on 8 receptions
Wyatt Lyon, West Albany - 179 yards on 10 receptions
Receiving TDs
Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 5 TDs
Dominic Castanon, Central - 5 TDs
Justice Anthony, McKay - 5 TDs
Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 3 TDs
Hayden George, Lebanon - 3 TDs
Aaron Cooper, Central - 2 TDs
Truman Brasfield, Corvallis - 2 TDs
Wyatt Lyon, West Albany - 2 TDs
Austin Simmons, West Albany - 2 TDs
Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 2 TDs
Myles Crandall, Central - 2 TDs
DeShawn Gilliam, South Albany - 2 TDs
Zack Ferguson, West Albany - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Noah Reese, West Albany - 41 tackles
Josh Peters, Central - 29 tackles
Joey Cole, Central - 28 tackles
Sean McQuillan, Crescent Valley - 25 tackles
Bensen Craig, Central - 24 tackles
Cam Johnson, West Albany - 22 tackles
Javier Landeros, Central - 22 tackles
Maxwell Louber, South Albany - 21 tackles
Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles
Dylan Largent, Dallas - 21 tackles
Wyatt Wessel, Lebanon - 20 tackles
Tackles for loss
Brysen Kachel, West Albany - 6.5 tackles for loss
Joey Cole, Central - 6 tackles for loss
Hayden George, Lebanon - 5 tackles for loss
Andrews Taufa'asau, Central - 4 tackles for loss
Bensen Craig, Central - 4 tackles for loss
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 4 tackles for loss
Anton South, Lebanon - 3 tackles for loss
Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 tackles for loss
Michael Menzie, McKay - 3 tackles for loss
Corey Miller, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Orion Payne, Crescent Valley - 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Bensen Craig, Central - 3 sacks
Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 sacks
Jack George, South Albany - 2.5 sacks
Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 2 sacks
Antonio Diaz, West Albany - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Max Williams, South Albany - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Bensen Craig, Central – 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 2 fumble recoveries
