Mid-Willamette Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4

Here are the Mid-Willamette Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Aaron Yost

—

Passing yards

Chase W Nelson, Central - (71 - 122) 1,012 yards

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - (73 - 129) 1,012 yards

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - (61 - 99) 963 yards

Lukas Hews, West Albany - (47 - 87) 789 yards

Axel Prechel, Corvallis - (54 - 85) 667 yards

Andreus Smith, Lebanon - (27 - 53) 442 yards

Owen Hess, Dallas - (26 - 43) 292 yards

Kaden Younger, South Albany - (21 - 51) 249 yards

Passing TDs

Chase W Nelson, Central - 10 TDs (6 interceptions)

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - 8 TDs (1 interception)

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - 8 TDs (4 interceptions)

Lukas Hews, West Albany - 7 TDs (2 interceptions)

Kaden Younger, South Albany - 5 TDs (2 interceptions)

Andreus Smith, Lebanon - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)

Axel Prechel, Corvallis - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)

Owen Hess, Dallas - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 464 yards on 64 carries

Kohler Hernandez, Central - 400 yards on 75 carries

Darius Freeman, Lebanon - 343 yards on 60 carries

Diah Kollaer, South Albany - 299 yards on 46 carries

Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 238 yards on 43 carries

Logan Johnson, South Albany - 236 yards on 30 carries

Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 224 yards on 28 carries

Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 205 yards on 22 carries

Owen Hess, Dallas - 203 yards on 28 carries

Wyatt Wessel, Lebanon - 185 yards on 25 carries

Rushing TDs

Logan Johnson, South Albany - 6 TDs

Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 6 TDs

Marcus Allen, West Albany - 4 TDs

Kohler Hernandez, Central - 4 TDs

Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 4 TDs

Hayden George, Lebanon - 4 TDs

Dalton Baker, Dallas - 3 TDs

Darius Freeman, Lebanon - 3 TDs

Andreus Smith, Lebanon - 3 TDs

Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Justice Anthony, McKay - 472 yards on 30 receptions

Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 341 yards on 18 receptions

Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 335 yards on 21 receptions

Lukes Dominguez, McKay - 312 yards on 15 receptions

Dominic Castanon, Central - 285 yards on 18 receptions

Kohler Hernandez, Central - 242 yards on 20 receptions

Truman Brasfield, Corvallis - 228 yards on 12 receptions

Myles Crandall, Central - 195 yards on 8 receptions

Hayden George, Lebanon - 191 yards on 8 receptions

Wyatt Lyon, West Albany - 179 yards on 10 receptions

Receiving TDs

Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 5 TDs

Dominic Castanon, Central - 5 TDs

Justice Anthony, McKay - 5 TDs

Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 3 TDs

Hayden George, Lebanon - 3 TDs

Aaron Cooper, Central - 2 TDs

Truman Brasfield, Corvallis - 2 TDs

Wyatt Lyon, West Albany - 2 TDs

Austin Simmons, West Albany - 2 TDs

Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 2 TDs

Myles Crandall, Central - 2 TDs

DeShawn Gilliam, South Albany - 2 TDs

Zack Ferguson, West Albany - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Noah Reese, West Albany - 41 tackles

Josh Peters, Central - 29 tackles

Joey Cole, Central - 28 tackles

Sean McQuillan, Crescent Valley - 25 tackles

Bensen Craig, Central - 24 tackles

Cam Johnson, West Albany - 22 tackles

Javier Landeros, Central - 22 tackles

Maxwell Louber, South Albany - 21 tackles

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles

Dylan Largent, Dallas - 21 tackles

Wyatt Wessel, Lebanon - 20 tackles

Tackles for loss

Brysen Kachel, West Albany - 6.5 tackles for loss

Joey Cole, Central - 6 tackles for loss

Hayden George, Lebanon - 5 tackles for loss

Andrews Taufa'asau, Central - 4 tackles for loss

Bensen Craig, Central - 4 tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 4 tackles for loss

Anton South, Lebanon - 3 tackles for loss

Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 tackles for loss

Michael Menzie, McKay - 3 tackles for loss

Corey Miller, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Orion Payne, Crescent Valley - 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Bensen Craig, Central - 3 sacks

Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 sacks

Jack George, South Albany - 2.5 sacks

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 2 sacks

Antonio Diaz, West Albany - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Max Williams, South Albany - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Bensen Craig, Central – 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 2 fumble recoveries

—