WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Alabama GOP chairman made the photo ID he used to vote
When you vote in Alabama, state law requires you to show a photo ID at the polls. For most folks, this means a driver’s license, but other forms of government-issued ID are permitted — a military ID, a passport or a college student ID, among others, will do.
alreporter.com
Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama
Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
alreporter.com
How the Libertarian Party stormed back onto the Alabama ballot
The Libertarian Party of Alabama is back on the ballot after 20 years. Alabama Libertarian Party. For the past 20 years, the Alabama Libertarian Party has supported just a handful of candidates in each election cycle, with Alabama’s ballot access laws posing a seemingly insurmountable obstacle for third parties in the state.
ABC 33/40 News
States look to recruit Alabama's workforce including first responders
Other states are trying to pull from Alabama's workforce including first responders, according to statewide law enforcement associations. Some of the campaigns are running online. "That's been on social media for a couple of days now and they're coming to this state and actively having events to recruit individuals for...
wtvy.com
Drought development now likely
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve talked about the unusually dry weather across Alabama quite a bit of late. Now it’s looking like drought conditions will settle in for parts of the state as October continues on. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of Alabama in their...
wtvy.com
American Red Cross assisting in recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Florida
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Florida, hundreds of thousands of people are still without power. Families were upended from their homes and forced to seek shelter with the American Red Cross. When expecting disaster, the non-profit arrived early to set up shelters for evacuees. “One of our top priorities before...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Striking Alabama inmate workers’ demands ‘unreasonable,’ Ivey says
The demands of Alabama inmates on strike from their prison jobs are “unreasonable,” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Friday. Ivey also commended Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm’s handling of the work stoppage that led to the cancellation of prison visits this weekend. “No. 1, our...
wtvy.com
State officials warn about scams following Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction across Florida. The storm has left many with little to nothing and they will have to rebuild their homes from the ground up. Also, many are wanting to donate to help out with disaster relief but you have...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics in an attempt to end the demonstration, officials said the reduced rations and the lack of visits were the result of a prisoner labor shortage. Inmates provide much of the labor force inside prisons, the department said, so the lockups eliminated one of the three meals that normally are served to compensate for the lack of workers. “This is not a retaliatory measure but logistically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided,” the department said in a statement.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
wtvy.com
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
altoday.com
Alabama legislator Chris Pringle takes aim at charter school funding proposal
An Alabama state lawmaker offered sharp criticism for the state’s charter school programs as he cast a vote on a spending proposal at a recent meeting. State Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, is one of nine members on the Alabama Joint Contract Review Committee. At a recent meeting, Pringle bemoaned...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
