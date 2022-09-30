Read full article on original website
I-94 construction update: Some ramps are open, others are closing in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 ramps and roads long under construction in the Jackson County area are reopening, but more closures are on the way. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the update to its ongoing project to rebuild and widen I-94. As of Friday, Sept 30, Elm Road...
michigan.gov
Changes coming to I-75 modernization project in Oakland County this weekend
The ongoing rebuilding of I-75 in Oakland County enters another stage this weekend, with crews closing the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 11 Mile Road and the 11 Mile Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75. A weekend closure is needed for the southbound I-75 exit to eastbound and westbound I-696.
WILX-TV
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed
It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
Pickup driver's body crushed beyond recognition in fatal collision with tree
Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash where the driver of a pickup truck struck a tree. The impact was so severe that even the driver’s sex cannot officially be determined without further examination.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
Dansville man dies in Ingham Co. car crash
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 52-year-old man from Dansville is dead after a crash on Dakin Road in Ingham Township. The man, who has not been named, was traveling near Clark Road when he crashed into a tree. There were no passengers in his car. The crash is under investigation and anyone with information […]
Ballot proposal aims to improve 911 services in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A proposition on the upcoming general election ballot aims to increase a surcharge Jackson County residents pay for their phone devices, with the end goal of improving 911 services countywide. If passed, the Jackson County Central Dispatch Proposition for 911 System Funding would authorize Jackson County...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
go955.com
MSP investigating numerous thefts from Calhoun County construction site
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Repeated larcenies from a construction site on the 15000 block of 13 Mile Road in Marshall Township over a ten day period are being investigated by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post. They say the crimes took place between September 16 and...
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
Mama Tu-Tu helps Jackson folks once again, new Dairy Queen coming: Jackson headlines Sept. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – Mama Tu-Tu, a much-loved member of the Jackson community, is once again going out of her way to help those in need. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu...
‘Brix’ the K9 retires from Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
The German Shepherd is originally from Poland, and was brought to the ICSO through Mid-Michigan Kennels.
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
