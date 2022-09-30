ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers improving but Big Ten East a tough climb

By Jim Naveau
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVy8e_0iFz9PbQ00

With Rutgers coming to Ohio Stadium to play Ohio State on Saturday, there is one big question that needs to be asked.

That question is not if Rutgers has any chance to beat Ohio State. Everyone already knows that answer.

The question is, what is the ceiling for Rutgers’ football program? What can Rutgers hope to become?

It will probably struggle to ever be like Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State.

But could it become like Wisconsin or Iowa? Those two programs have built themselves into Big Ten contenders in most years even though they don’t have all the advantages of elite football programs.

Could it become like Michigan State? It is, after all, the state university of the state of New Jersey and has an enrollment of nearly 50,000.

Could it become like Northwestern, which though wildly unpredictable, is capable of producing enough good seasons to balance out the not so good seasons?

Could it be like Minnesota, which is starting to recognize it has resources that were not tapped as fully as they could have been?

Location is the biggest reason Rutgers was brought into the Big Ten. Getting into the New York television market is what the Big Ten wanted and Rutgers offered that opportunity.

But a different kind of location might be one of the biggest things working against Rutgers rising up and challenging the big boys of the Big Ten.

As long as it is in the Big Ten’s East Division, Rutgers is probably going to be, at best, fourth in the East behind Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. And Michigan State could also be ahead of them many years.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers is 0-8 against Ohio State and Penn State and 1-7 against Michigan and Michigan State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Girls tennis: St. Marys wins WBL tourney title; Shawnee overall champion

LIMA — St. Marys won the battle but Shawnee won the war. In a rare occurrence, the Roughriders, who came into the season-ending Western Buckeye League tournament with a 5-4 mark, however, st. Marys notched four top three finishes to score 43, one point better than Shawnee, which scored four top three finishes, however failed to score any points in the second doubles bracket. St. Marys scored three points in No. 2 singles and that was enough to put the Roughriders over the top to win the tournament.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
268
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy