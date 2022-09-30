ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

In Memory: Sept. 30

Gary Lynn Tolman, age 65 passed away September 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach. He was born June 15, 1957 in Melbourne, Florida to the late Leroy Tolman and Sabina Miller. Gary was a graduate of Eau Gallie High School. He was employed as a Superintendent...
IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22

Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!

Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft

A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Local schools to remain closed Friday in wake of Ian

School District of Indian River County schools will remain closed Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. All students and staff will return to campuses on Monday, officials said. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed...
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth

(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
