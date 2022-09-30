Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
veronews.com
In Memory: Sept. 30
Gary Lynn Tolman, age 65 passed away September 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach. He was born June 15, 1957 in Melbourne, Florida to the late Leroy Tolman and Sabina Miller. Gary was a graduate of Eau Gallie High School. He was employed as a Superintendent...
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22
Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!
Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
veronews.com
The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft
A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
veronews.com
Local schools to remain closed Friday in wake of Ian
School District of Indian River County schools will remain closed Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. All students and staff will return to campuses on Monday, officials said. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed...
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video — Florida Teen Invents World’s First Sustainable Electric Vehicle Motor
Robert Sansone, a senior at Fort Pierce Central High School in Florida, was born to invent. His creations range from springy leg extensions for sprinting to a go-kart that can reach speeds of 70 mph. But his latest project aims to solve a global problem: the unsustainability of electric car motors, which use rare earth […]
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian Open for Business, Cocoa Beach to Reopening Sunday
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian are open for business, with Cocoa Beach opening on Sunday. Click here to view the lineup of live music every day of the week in Melbourne and on weekends in Cocoa Beach. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH – There’s always something to...
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
whee.net
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth
(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant woman, others recount surviving Ian's wrath
People helping people is the theme of a terrifying story at J&S Fish Camp close to the Okeechobee-Martin County border.
10NEWS
VIDEO: Heavy winds captured in Fort Pierce, Florida
Michele Skidmore says she captured this video. She says it was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida.
cw34.com
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
cbs12.com
Driver arrested after doing burnouts, crashing into police vehicle and concrete pole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Port St. Lucie was arrested Sunday after authorities say they observed him doing burnouts in the parking lot of VYBZ Lounge. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said 33-year-old Errol Orage was spotted around 2 a.m., and immediately tried to leave the scene when officers approached.
cw34.com
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
cbs12.com
Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
Comments / 0