Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Can you escape? New Escape Room venue opens in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Can you escape? Escape Room popularity has surged in the last few years, leading to many new escape room venues along the Grand Strand. Coastal Escape Rooms just opened in Surfside Beach. It's owned by two brothers who built the rooms and designed the...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC

One of the most popular beach towns in the southeast, Myrtle Beach, S.C. has it all. While it’s best known for family-friendly and budget-friendly vacations, visitors will be quite impressed with Myrtle Beach’s foodie scene. With around 1,800 restaurants to choose from, you’ll find everything from traditional southern food to international cuisine and some of the best fresh seafood anywhere.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Several bikers and drivers brave the heavy wind and rain along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk at around 9:43 a.m. Sept. 30 before Hurricane Ian planned to make landfall in S.C. later that day. Nicole Ziege/Staff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand Strand. Pawleys Island police have been providing updates through social media, sharing photos of the pier torn down by the surge. The tide has already covered the South Causeway all the...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

