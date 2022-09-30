Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
wpde.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
wpde.com
Can you escape? New Escape Room venue opens in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Can you escape? Escape Room popularity has surged in the last few years, leading to many new escape room venues along the Grand Strand. Coastal Escape Rooms just opened in Surfside Beach. It's owned by two brothers who built the rooms and designed the...
Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
birchrestaurant.com
Man has found 78 lost rings around Myrtle Beach in 7 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Seven years, 78 recoveries. It’s not in the thousands, but when you look at the task of finding a very small piece of metal in the miles and miles of beaches along the Grand Strand coastline, Myrtle Beach resident Matthew Fry’s work as a ring finder is impressive. Fry, 60, […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach city leaders meet with Army Corps of Engineers to survey Ian damage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders met with the Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday morning to survey and assess the damage brought on by Hurricane Ian. The mayor, city councilmembers and the city manager consulted with Maj. Gen. William Graham and Lt. Col....
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Several bikers and drivers brave the heavy wind and rain along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk at around 9:43 a.m. Sept. 30 before Hurricane Ian planned to make landfall in S.C. later that day. Nicole Ziege/Staff.
wpde.com
Power restored for thousands of Santee Cooper customers after Hurricane Ian
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Santee Cooper restored power for 70,000 customers within 54 hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County. All customers who lost power because of the severe weather were restored by 8:02 p.m. Sunday. Crews worked around the clock with the help of 34 contract...
WMBF
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand Strand. Pawleys Island police have been providing updates through social media, sharing photos of the pier torn down by the surge. The tide has already covered the South Causeway all the...
AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
wpde.com
Fire crews return to normal operations in North Myrtle Beach following storm response
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Fire is back to normal operations after an arduous beginning to the weekend. "As of 2:30 p.m. we have returned back to normal operational responses and our Ops Center has closed," fire officials said. Crews handled just over 200 incidents...
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
Ian now post-tropical cyclone
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
