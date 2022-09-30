Read full article on original website
tiernan
3d ago
Riff Raff from Portland ,And they want to put light rail in which will make crime worse.
Reply(2)
4
Related
KGW
Neighbors share surveillance photos of alleged Roseway tire slasher
Neighbors on Nextdoor claim to have photos and video of the suspect. About 50 vehicles were hit early Saturday morning.
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
‘It's so senseless’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
kptv.com
Oregon man convicted of kidnapping after stealing car with baby inside
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found a man guilty of kidnapping after he stole a car with a nine-month-old baby inside in July, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office. On the morning of July 27, the baby’s father was picking up a dog...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
KGW
Numerous tires slashed in the Roseway neighborhood in Northeast Portland
More than 50 victims have been affected by this vandalism act. No arrests have been made, police said.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and booked into jail Friday...
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
KATU.com
Police: Driver partially ejected and pinned under SUV in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious accident that occurred Saturday night that saw a person partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Officials say they were sent to an area near NE 102nd Street and NE St. Johns Road just after...
kptv.com
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
kptv.com
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clark County (Clark County, WA)
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened near NE 102nd Street and NE St.Johns Road at around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival of the emergency responders, a 2002 Ford Escape was found on it’s...
Two people stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday
UPDATE: Police are also investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in Southeast Portland that left aman critically wounded.Police are investigating two fatal stabbing in Old Town in nine hours on Friday. A Friday shooting that left a man in critical condition in Southeast Portland is also under investigation. In the most recent stabbing, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. There they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics. Police announced Saturday morning that Kalil C. Ford, 20, was arrested and charged...
KXL
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City
Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
Suspect in Hazelwood shooting arrested in Portland, victim dies
An arrest has been made in Friday's Hazelwood shooting, which tragically turned fatal as the victim passed away in the hospital.
Suspect sought after allegedly firing gun in McDonald’s drive-thru
Authorities are searching for a suspect who reportedly fired a gun at a McDonald's drive-thru window early Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Police Deaprtment.
Comments / 9