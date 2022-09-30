ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 9

tiernan
3d ago

Riff Raff from Portland ,And they want to put light rail in which will make crime worse.

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
kptv.com

1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Mall#Police#Kia#Vancouver Police Usa
kptv.com

1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Two people stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday

UPDATE: Police are also investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in Southeast Portland that left aman critically wounded.Police are investigating two fatal stabbing in Old Town in nine hours on Friday. A Friday shooting that left a man in critical condition in Southeast Portland is also under investigation. In the most recent stabbing, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. There they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics. Police announced Saturday morning that Kalil C. Ford, 20, was arrested and charged...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City

Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy