ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Evening Briefing: Blood donations wanted for Hurricane Ian victims; judge outlines terms for protests at the Grove; California’s sports betting props

By Paco Ramos-Moreno, Jason Kandel
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohio couple speaks out about Mahsa Amini death in Iran

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Fatemeh Pishdadian and her husband, Hamid Charkhkar, made signs to carry at a protest. “This is to support the Iranian people, who took to the streets to protest their anger,” Charkhkar said. The couple joined the millions of people around the world speaking out against...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Murrieta, CA
State
Florida State
City
Riverside, CA
City
Hemet, CA
Local
California Sports
spectrumnews1.com

School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters

OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

OEA make recommendations to help solve teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schools across the country are dealing with teacher shortages and Ohio is no different. A recent study by the Ohio Education Association suggests that low pay is one of the main reasons teachers are leaving the field. What You Need To Know. In an effort to...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy