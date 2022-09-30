Evening Briefing: Blood donations wanted for Hurricane Ian victims; judge outlines terms for protests at the Grove; California’s sports betting props

Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
spectrumnews1.com
Northeast Ohio couple speaks out about Mahsa Amini death in Iran
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Fatemeh Pishdadian and her husband, Hamid Charkhkar, made signs to carry at a protest. “This is to support the Iranian people, who took to the streets to protest their anger,” Charkhkar said. The couple joined the millions of people around the world speaking out against...
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR unveils plans to turn abandoned mine land into campground for The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled plans on Monday to transform abandoned mine land along the I-70 corridor into a campground for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's The Wilds. What You Need To Know. While guests at The Wilds have options to stay the night...
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
spectrumnews1.com
School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
spectrumnews1.com
OEA make recommendations to help solve teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schools across the country are dealing with teacher shortages and Ohio is no different. A recent study by the Ohio Education Association suggests that low pay is one of the main reasons teachers are leaving the field. What You Need To Know. In an effort to...
