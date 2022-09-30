Read full article on original website
Related
Mason Farm’s 37th Pumpkintown Fest kicks off
October is here, and so is the fall season. One of the many ways the City of Erie is getting in the mood is by heading down to Mason Farms for their annual Pumpkintown seasonal festival. Mason Farms has been hosting Pumpkintown since 1985. It has always offered community members lots of fun to kick […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
erienewsnow.com
St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together
Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
Pennsylvania man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
Fall pop-up shops take over Perry Square
‘Tis the season… the fall season that is. The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up shops in Perry Square. Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme. “If you come down here […]
erienewsnow.com
100 Black Men Chapter Launches in Erie
A new organization just launched in Erie for black men, young and old. The organization is called 100 Black Men and it's a mentorship program that's found all over the country and has been around for the past 57 years. The Erie chapter took several months to get to where...
Friends, family, and Mayor Schember help Erie woman ring in 100th birthday
An Erie woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with friends and family, and a surprise visit from Erie Mayor Joe Schember. Community members gathered at the LIFE Center on West 12th Street Friday afternoon to celebrate the special milestone. Blanche Bowers turns 100 years old on Saturday, and her friends and family are helping her […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Joey Stevens, One Caribbean News Discusses Hurricane Ian Concerns
As the weather gets colder up north, many Erieites in the area begin preparing to head down to Florida for the winter. While they may still be in Erie now, their homes and vehicles are still in the sunshine state, which is currently dealing with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is...
yourerie
Penelec investigating underground explosion on West 9th Street
Penelec crews are investigating following an apparent underground explosion in downtown Erie Saturday night. When first responders arrived on the scene, located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State Streets, they found smoke coming from a manhole. Penelec officials told us that there was in fact an issue and...
wnynewsnow.com
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
explore venango
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
erienewsnow.com
Fourth Annual Classic Car Show Benefits Catholic Schools
Car enthusiasts could enjoy a classic car show on Saturday to benefit a good cause. There was all kinds of cars for people to check out at St. Jude's School on West 6th Street for the Fourth Annual Classic Car Show. All the money raised goes towards the Erie Catholic School System.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
Car crashes through garage in North East
One person is unharmed after driving through a garage. It happened just before noon Thursday along West Main Street in North East. According to Fuller Hose Company, they were responding to reports of a car accident. When they arrived on scene they found the driver of the car had gone through a garage. Fuller Hose, […]
PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire
A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Crawford Counties See Low Community Level of COVID-19; Warren County at Medium Level
Erie and Crawford Counties are seeing a low community level of COVID-19 while Warren County has been placed at the medium level, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Comments / 0