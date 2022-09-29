Standing near a broken bridge that otherwise would have taken him to his home, a Pine Island man unable to get to his home asked Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials who were in town assessing the damages to Lee County’s barrier islands on Friday what assurances they can give that people won’t come ashore and steal what’s left of their belongings. DeSantis vowed that looting and taking advantage of people already suffering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian will not be tolerated.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO