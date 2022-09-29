Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian shelters remain open in Sarasota County as rivers flood homes
On Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis said the city of North Port experienced the worst flooding in the state. Rain from Hurricane Ian poured into the Myakka River last week, flooding homes and neighborhoods and trapping hundreds of people in south Sarasota County. Many have been rescued by air boats and...
Medical examiners report raises Lee County's Hurricane Ian death toll to 42, statewide rises to 58
Lee County's Hurricane Ian-related deaths was placed at 42 and statewide deaths at 58 after an updated report Sunday from The Florida District Medical Examiners to the Medical Examiners Commission. The report was made after the deaths were confirmed by autopsy as storm-related. The deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed...
People displaced by Hurricane Ian share their stories from a Lee County shelter
Hertz Arena in Estero, which is usually home to the minor-league hockey team Florida Everblades, has now become a shelter to those displaced by Hurricane Ian. On Saturday, busloads of people arrived from the devastated areas of Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. Eileen Whalen and her husband arrived Saturday...
Rural communities across Florida are navigating blanket power outages after Hurricane Ian
Rural, inland areas of Florida are still feeling the affects of Hurricane Ian. That includes Highlands County, where some residents compared Ian to other devastating storms. On Friday, the number of homes without electricity across the state dipped below 2 million for the first time since Hurricane Ian decimated some Florida counties.
See how deputies across Florida are helping DeSoto with aid after Hurricane Ian flooding
Sheriff's offices around Florida are assisting DeSoto County in dealing with flooding after Hurricane Ian. In a post on the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the department showed how deputies from Lafayette County in North Florida, Hendry County in South Florida, and Taylor County in the Florida Panhandle. The...
Sanibel, Captiva residents endure terror but band together to recover from Hurricane Ian
Kelsey Smith has just gotten off a rescue boat at the Port Sanibel Marina with her boyfriend, Nathan Wider, and their dog. Her blond hair is pulled up in a tight bun. Her face, hair and body are smeared in gray-ish mud. Speaking through tears, she says they live and...
A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian
Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Florida officials warn of potential looting, say stealing 'cannot be tolerated'
Standing near a broken bridge that otherwise would have taken him to his home, a Pine Island man unable to get to his home asked Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials who were in town assessing the damages to Lee County’s barrier islands on Friday what assurances they can give that people won’t come ashore and steal what’s left of their belongings. DeSantis vowed that looting and taking advantage of people already suffering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian will not be tolerated.
Parts of I-75 are shut down due to rising Myakka River
Drivers in Sarasota County are facing major headaches as a long stretch of I-75 is closed due to the rising Myakka River. The road is no longer safe for drivers, so it was shut down in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts persist on Sanibel and Captiva
The U.S. Coast Guard has organized a ferry operation now underway to help Sanibel residents from the island to the mainland. The boat departs from Sanibel Boat Ramp, near the Causeway, approximately every 90 minutes to two hours. The boat can carry 30-40 passengers each trip to Port Comfort, also...
Bonita Springs residents and business owners try to recover from Hurricane Ian's storm surge
These four boats, along with many others, floated from the bay alongside Bonita Beach Road due to Hurricane Ian storm surge. Southwest Florida residents are continuing the cleanup after the catastrophic mess that Hurricane Ian's winds and storm surge made this week, including the Bonita Springs area. Bonita Beach Road...
Sarasota County sets up distribution centers for supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
Sarasota County has set up numerous distribution sites to help residents with food and supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. A steady stream of cars pulled up to a white canopied tent Saturday at the Venice Community Center where members of the Florida National Guard loaded up vehicles with cases of bottled water and ready-to-eat meals.
Pine Island, tip to tip, is ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian's passage
Fort Myers photographer Kinfay Moroti got access to Pine Island Friday and found an island in tatters. From Bokeelia to St. James City and Matlacha, the barrier island was battered and shredded by Ian's powerful winds.
Sarasota County schools will remain closed after Hurricane Ian until safety can be ensured
The Sarasota County school district says all public schools are closed until further notice due to Hurricane Ian. WUSF's Cathy Carter spoke with Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen and Craig Maniglia, the district's communications director, for an update. Superintendent, we are at Venice High School, which is serving as...
How to take care of your mental health after a disaster
The toll that a situation like surviving a near-Category 5 hurricane can take on one's mental health can have a massive impact on individuals and the community at-large. While in the field in downtown Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, WGCU reporter/producer Tara Calligan met Reese VanCamp, the director of advanced providers at Elite DNA Behavioral Health in Fort Myers.
