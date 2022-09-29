ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian

Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Florida officials warn of potential looting, say stealing 'cannot be tolerated'

Standing near a broken bridge that otherwise would have taken him to his home, a Pine Island man unable to get to his home asked Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials who were in town assessing the damages to Lee County’s barrier islands on Friday what assurances they can give that people won’t come ashore and steal what’s left of their belongings. DeSantis vowed that looting and taking advantage of people already suffering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian will not be tolerated.
Parts of I-75 are shut down due to rising Myakka River

Drivers in Sarasota County are facing major headaches as a long stretch of I-75 is closed due to the rising Myakka River. The road is no longer safe for drivers, so it was shut down in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts persist on Sanibel and Captiva

The U.S. Coast Guard has organized a ferry operation now underway to help Sanibel residents from the island to the mainland. The boat departs from Sanibel Boat Ramp, near the Causeway, approximately every 90 minutes to two hours. The boat can carry 30-40 passengers each trip to Port Comfort, also...
How to take care of your mental health after a disaster

The toll that a situation like surviving a near-Category 5 hurricane can take on one's mental health can have a massive impact on individuals and the community at-large. While in the field in downtown Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, WGCU reporter/producer Tara Calligan met Reese VanCamp, the director of advanced providers at Elite DNA Behavioral Health in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL

