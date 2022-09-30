Daily Girls Volleyball Stats Leaders: Vivian Ross leads region with 21 assists, while Adelina Carr posted 14 aces & more

Read full article on original website
Preston Longo, Nick Ferguson lead No. 6 East Longmeadow past No. 3 Wahconah: ‘This is one we had circled’
DALTON — No. 3 Wahconah threw everything it had at No. 6 East Longmeadow Friday night.
WMass Tournament Outlook: PVIAC releases first set of rankings for girls volleyball, soccer & field hockey
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Association released its first look at the Western Massachusetts Tournament over the weekend for soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey.
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
Former Central WR Joe Griffin ‘going to be a special player’ at Boston College, coach Jeff Hafley says
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Joe Griffin Jr. is having a good start to this freshman season at Boston College.
