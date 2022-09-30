ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 3, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Oct. 3 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. Here’s the 10 day weather forecast as we start the work week. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Author Mitch Albom Will Speak at Gaithersburg Church in November

Mitch Albom, award-winning author of “Tuesdays with Morrie,” will be hosting a Faith in Action conversation hosted by Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. according to the church’s website. According to B.G. Fitzgerald, a member of the church’s Growth and Outreach...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Latest County Health Officer Finalist Undergoing Interview Process

A finalist for Montgomery County’s vacant health officer position is in the process of being interviewed by the state, County Council President Gabe Albornoz said during a media briefing Monday. Three other candidates previously withdrew from consideration. This finalist is already a county resident with some community connections, which...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Sept. 22 Washington, D.C. homicide of a Silver Spring man. Authorities seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, NE for the report of a...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

WATCH: “3 Weeks of Hell”: The 2002 D.C. Sniper Attacks, 20 Years Later

MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County on Oct. 2. By the time John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were apprehended three weeks later, ten were dead and three seriously injured.
WASHINGTON, DC

