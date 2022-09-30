Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Kansas City shooting late Sunday night
A woman died after a late Sunday night shooting near Monroe Avenue and East 44th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City baby dies from injuries in triple shooting
A Kansas City two-month-old baby has died from a shooting at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue last week. An adult also died in the shooting.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Two Dead In Kansas City Fire Treated As Homicide Investigation
Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday morning in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood. Authorities responded at 4:55 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street (near Hyde park) and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 4400 block of Monroe
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue.
Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
Man found dead in apartment in Independence Saturday night
The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night. Police were called out to the 500 block of Gladstone around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There, they found an individual suffering from a stabbing wound. A person of interest is in...
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
Kansas City man dies a week after car hits motorcycle near Smithville
Donald Hundley of Kansas City died from his injuries a week after a car hit his motorcycle near the Smithville Dam. Jason Kissick is charged.
Lawrence, Kansas police shoot, kill person while investigating 'criminal damage' call
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is stepping in to learn what happened leading up to a shooting involving police in Lawrence, Kansas, over the weekend. According to the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department, officers were called to a home at 1715 East 21st Terrace around 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of "criminal damage."
Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead
A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.
Deadly stabbing kills 1 in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 500 block of Gladstone.
Seventeen year old girl helps put tourniquet on Excelsior Springs Police Officer after shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Clay County Deputies spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses after an officer involved shooting Saturday night in Excelsior Springs. One of the witnesses, 17-year-old Ava Donegan, put a tourniquet on the Excelsior Springs Police Officer who had been shot in the shoulder and wrist.
Man shot, killed inside apartment in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Independence. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of S. Redwood Drive in Independence. Police were called out to a the shooting call around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The identity of the victim has...
2 killed in separate shootings in Kansas City Thursday
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead late Thursday night.
Man dies in Friday shooting at Kansas City apartment on Benton
A man is dead after he was found shot inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton Avenue of Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning.
Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
