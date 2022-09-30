ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Dead In Kansas City Fire Treated As Homicide Investigation

Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday morning in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood. Authorities responded at 4:55 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street (near Hyde park) and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#East 67th
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night. Police were called out to the 500 block of Gladstone around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There, they found an individual suffering from a stabbing wound. A person of interest is in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
LEAWOOD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Man shot, killed inside apartment in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Independence. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of S. Redwood Drive in Independence. Police were called out to a the shooting call around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The identity of the victim has...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy