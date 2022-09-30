Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida
As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot, DLP Capital plan 1,400-acre community in Northwest Jacksonville
Real estate development firms Corner Lot and DLP Capital are partnering to develop a 1,400-acre mixed-use community in Northwest Jacksonville. Corner Lot said in a news release Sept. 22 the property is at southwest Old Kings and Thomas roads. According to the property deed, Thomas Road is named Acree Road.
News4Jax.com
Help is on the way: Northeast Florida officials role out Monday to extend a helping hand down south
Law enforcement officials from all across Northeast Florida have packed up their things, gathered their crews and headed down south early Monday morning to help out fellow sheriff’s offices impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastating aftermath. Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Sunday that members of...
Safety concerns remain at Jacksonville Beach post-Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beachgoers are back to enjoying the shoreline now that the storm has passed. From the surface, everything may look back to normal, but the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue crews say there’s a lot you should be aware of if you’re headed to the beach.
News4Jax.com
Supply drive begins Monday at Clay County Fairgrounds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are hosting a supply drive to...
Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies
A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy. The family’s 11-year-old son fell from the 19th-floor balcony of a Panama City condominium where the family was taking shelter.
News4Jax.com
Remnants from ‘The Poles’ at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX & the American Red Cross host phone bank to help hurricane victims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday to host a phone bank for anyone who wants to donate to Hurricane Ian victims. Right now, the American Red Cross is helping Ian survivors with shelter, food and comfort after the hurricane devastated many parts of Southwest Florida. Representatives from the American Red Cross, Northeast Florida chapter, will be answering your calls from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 4.
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
News4Jax.com
In Ian’s aftermath, election officials try to make backup plans as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian could have another impact on Florida. In 36 days, the midterm elections will take place and in two Southwest Florida counties hit hard by the hurricane, Lee and Charlotte counties, the elections may take on a different look. On Monday, Duval and other county...
News4Jax.com
Volunteers needed for Beaches Go Green community cleanup in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Following the heavy surf and wind brought by Hurricane Ian to our local coastlines, the timing of a local community cleanup event could not have come at a better time. Beaches Go Green will host a PositivelyJAX community event with one of its bi-annual clean-ups...
News4Jax.com
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine water usage no longer restricted
The city of St. Augustine announced Monday morning that sewer service has returned to normal following Ian, so water usage is no longer restricted. According to the city, water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers; delay laundry use; only wash essential items; not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes; or minimize the number of toilet flushes.
News4Jax.com
Castillo de San Marcos celebrates 350th anniversary after waters from Ian recede
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Sunday marked the 350th anniversary of the 1672 groundbreaking ceremonies for Castillo de San Marcos. It’s like night and day in St. Augustine since Hurricane Ian hit. Businesses were back open and people were outside celebrating the famous fort. “Oh, it’s a beautiful, beautiful...
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
residentnews.net
Loyal to Local: Backyard Buffalo
The Riverside Arts Market (RAM), now in its 13th year, is a weekly makers and farmers market hosted by Riverside Avondale Preservation on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine. Each week more than 100 small business owners gather under the canopy of the Fuller Warren Bridge to sell their products to the local community. Learn more about some of the incredible vendors that make RAM a must-visit part of each Saturday.
News4Jax.com
Seabreeze Elementary students help clean up Jacksonville Beach after Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – As the cleanup after Hurricane Ian continues, one Jacksonville Beach elementary school stepped up to find a way to help. The beaches were back open Saturday but there were some things that didn’t belong in the aftermath of Ian. Students and parents from Seabreeze...
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
