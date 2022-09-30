ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida

As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Remnants from ‘The Poles’ at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX & the American Red Cross host phone bank to help hurricane victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday to host a phone bank for anyone who wants to donate to Hurricane Ian victims. Right now, the American Red Cross is helping Ian survivors with shelter, food and comfort after the hurricane devastated many parts of Southwest Florida. Representatives from the American Red Cross, Northeast Florida chapter, will be answering your calls from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 4.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News4Jax.com

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning...
NORTH PORT, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Augustine water usage no longer restricted

The city of St. Augustine announced Monday morning that sewer service has returned to normal following Ian, so water usage is no longer restricted. According to the city, water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers; delay laundry use; only wash essential items; not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes; or minimize the number of toilet flushes.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
residentnews.net

Loyal to Local: Backyard Buffalo

The Riverside Arts Market (RAM), now in its 13th year, is a weekly makers and farmers market hosted by Riverside Avondale Preservation on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine. Each week more than 100 small business owners gather under the canopy of the Fuller Warren Bridge to sell their products to the local community. Learn more about some of the incredible vendors that make RAM a must-visit part of each Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

