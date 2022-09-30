Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in October
October is the time for anniversaries, spooky parties, and exciting treats in Disney World. If you’re heading into the parks soon, you’ve probably already started your preparations for the trip. We’d love to help you get ready! We have all kinds of resources, like lists of the best...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Just Dropped Tons of NEW Holiday Items Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Now that it’s October you may be thinking about Halloween — but we’re here to remind you that the holidays are not far behind!. Whether you’re...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Has Reopened — Here’s What’s Still CLOSED at the Parks and Hotels
The Disney World parks have reopened following the Hurricane Ian closure. The hotels are also open once again, and things seem to be mostly back to normal. However, if you’re going to Disney World soon, you should know that not quite everything is open to guests. There are still a few ride, restaurant, and attraction closures that you should know about before you visit. Check out the full list here so that you’re prepared!
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW ‘Star Wars’ Loungefly Backpack Is Available Exclusively on Amazon!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Is there ever such a thing as too many Loungefly bags?. With it being the Halloween season, Disney has released lots of Halloween bags online, and we’ve also seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneyfoodblog.com
Check Out the NEW Disney Parks Ulta Beauty Collection Available Online!
Maybe you picked up the recent Colourpop Hocus Pocus 2 Collection. Or maybe you grabbed Colourpop’s High School Musical collection. Perhaps you absolutely LOVE the Ulta WandaVision collection. Well, there’s a NEW beauty collection we need to tell you about because it’s dedicated to DISNEY PARKS!. Ulta...
Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.
My husband died, and all I got was this lousy Mickey Mouse t-shirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The last thing my husband bought me before he died was an oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt. He bought the t-shirt while he was on vacation without me. By the time he arrived home with his luggage and that t-shirt, I had already decided to leave him.
komando.com
Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?
Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again
This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can Anyone Afford Disney World Right Now?
Everyone you know is going to Disney World, and you’re thinking about planning a trip of your own, but then you start looking at those prices for hotel rooms and, uh, when did flights get SO expensive, and that’s not even budgeting for food yet?. Just how expensive...
disneyfoodblog.com
We Ate BUGS in Disney World 😳
What’s the most unique thing you’ve ever eaten in Disney World?. We’re not talking about the standard fare of Mickey pretzels and Dole Whips. We’re talking about those wonderfully unique potato chip flavors you can get at EPCOT’s China Pavilion or that 50th anniversary drink at Be Our Guest that had an actual octopus tentacle in it. Well, we’re trying what might be the most unique snack yet — and it’s got BUGS in it.
disneyfoodblog.com
Characters Are BACK at ’Ohana Breakfast in Disney World — Come With Us To See Them!
One of the most popular character dining experiences has returned to Disney World!. We’ve happily welcomed back the return of character dining at places like Hollywood & Vine, Tusker House, and Chef Mickey’s. But even with all of those exciting returns, one character breakfast was still missing — until now. Come with us to see the return of the ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Fluffy PINK Spirit Jersey
A seriously underrated Disney vacation tip is to take a full day to explore the Disney World hotels. This is one of our favorite things to do — especially because these hotels have so many great restaurants and snack spots. Just like the theme parks, the hotels in Disney...
Concept imagines Apple Sports app as hub for TV+ content, news, more
Apple is focusing a lot on sports, especially in 2022. After announcing a major partnership with MLB to stream Friday Night Baseball games, the company also partnered with Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023. In addition to that, Apple Music is the new sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Apple is said to be the most likely winner’ of the $3 billion NFL deal. With all that in mind, a concept imagines what an Apple Sports app would look like.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Park Pass Reservation Availability After Hurricane Ian
It’s been a difficult week in Florida with Hurricane Ian (later downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian) wreaking havoc statewide. Disney World closed for two days on September 28th and 29th, leaving many visitors with plans this weekend and next week feeling uncertain. Disney reopened on September 30th and resumed letting guests check into hotels as of 3PM, we’re taking a look at next week’s Park Pass Reservations, which are required for entering a Disney Park.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Themed Rooms Coming to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney World Resort hotels have been getting quite the makeover recently!. Disney’s Contemporary Resort rooms were rethemed to Pixar’s The Incredibles, Disney’s Polynesian Resort upgraded their rooms to Moana (and we can’t forget to mention their current villa expansion that’s underway), and Disney’s Grand Floridian recently opened their new Disney Vacation Club villas. Seriously — these hotels are getting some TLC. And it looks like they’re not alone, as another Disney World Resort hotel is about to get rethemed too!
disneyfoodblog.com
Early Booking Has Changed for Disney Cruise Line’s NEW Sailings
There’s nothing like sailing with the Disney Cruise Line. Disney characters, food, entertainment, and magic — what else could you ask for? Well, the cruise line is about to unveil its first cruises through the South Pacific, as well as Hawaiian sailings. And if you were planning on booking one of these cruises, you’ll want to take a look at the date changes to early booking.
disneyfoodblog.com
Phased Reopening After Hurricane Ian, Festival of the Holidays Food Booths, and More HUGE Disney News
It’s been quite the week for Disney World. Hurricane Ian complicated things for a few days — shutting down the Disney World theme parks and causing a phased reopening, plus we’ve gotten huge news about returning offerings and EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. After a stressful few days, you could probably use a little mental escape (we know the feeling). So why not take a second, find a quiet spot, and join us on a virtual trip through the parks and resorts for all the latest Disney news. ❤️ It might just be the 5-minute break you desperately need this week.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Spooky Haunted Mansion Display Is Just a Monorail Ride Away from Magic Kingdom
Halloween has brought many spooks to Disney World. Frightening treats, merchandise, decor, and parties have flooded the parks. But it’s not just the parks — Disney World Resort hotels have also joined in on the ghastly celebration. And you don’t want to miss the haunted display over at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa!
disneyfoodblog.com
Check Out the NEW Photo Op for the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT!
Hello from EPCOT’s 40th anniversary celebrations!. We’ve been in the park all day bringing you live updates about what’s happening in the parks — that includes crowds, merchandise, a commemorative map, and special treats. But now, there’s another part of the celebration that you’ll miss if you don’t pay attention!
Comments / 0