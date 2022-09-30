There’s no bigger downer than sitting around in discomfort for hours following a truly incredible meal—or after a few desserts. Nobody should be punished for treating themself! Unfortunately, gas, bloating and other symptoms of indigestion can derail an otherwise perfect night. It can stop you from following through with plans, being able to truly relax and even prevent some much-needed sleep. Luckily, there’s a way to have your cake and eat it (discomfort-free), too. Jetson’s After Ate digestive enzyme mints work with your body to help it digest whatever food you’re consuming so that any stomach aches, gassiness or spouts of...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 20 MINUTES AGO