Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO