‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
Disney World guests livestreamed Hurricane Ian as the storm struck Florida
As Hurricane Ian hit land and inflicted heavy gusts and massive rainfall on Florida, a slew of internet users documented the storm with TikTok livestreams. Some even streamed from the Disney World resort in Orlando, which shut Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. There's a whole TikTok...
I spent 3 days on Disney's newest cruise ship. Here's what every part of my nearly $4,000 trip cost.
Insider's reporter, a lifelong Disney fan, just took her first cruise vacation on the new Wish ship.
PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Gift Shops Enact Purchase Limit on Essentials During Hurricane Ian
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With guests currently hunkering down in Walt Disney World resort hotels during Hurricane Ian, gift shops have enacted purchase limits for essential items. At Johari Treasures in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village, a sign was...
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today
Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks to Resume Operation in Phases on September 30 After Hurricane Ian
With Central Florida continuing to deal with Tropical Storm Ian, Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen with a “phased approach” tomorrow, Friday, September 30. Operating hours will be updated later today. The closure was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 28 and 29....
Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?
One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like
As Hurricane Ian barrelled down on central Florida on Wednesday night, guests at Disney World tucked into all-you-can-eat buffets while staff in Country Bear outfits entertained children.The resort’s four theme parks closed on Wednesday, but in the 32 hotels that sit on the 27,000 acre theme park near Orlando, Disney staff went to every effort to keep the magic alive. Ian roared ashore with winds of 150mph in Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, 145 miles away from the Magic Kingdom but leaving a track of destruction and ruin as it churned northeast across the state.And while it weakened to a...
Disney Blocks Hotel Reservations and Talks Closure With Hurricane Ian on the Way
Florida is bracing itself as Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the state. With much path uncertainty, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Ian will hit Florida, but it’s not completely sure where. Walt Disney World Resort is unleashing its hurricane plans as it sits in the storm’s cone of uncertainty.
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck.
DFB Video: Can Anyone Afford Disney World Right Now?
Everyone you know is going to Disney World, and you’re thinking about planning a trip of your own, but then you start looking at those prices for hotel rooms and, uh, when did flights get SO expensive, and that’s not even budgeting for food yet?. Just how expensive...
Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again
This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
