Florida State

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Fatherly

WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations

If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneydining.com

Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?

One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
The Independent

They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like

As Hurricane Ian barrelled down on central Florida on Wednesday night, guests at Disney World tucked into all-you-can-eat buffets while staff in Country Bear outfits entertained children.The resort’s four theme parks closed on Wednesday, but in the 32 hotels that sit on the 27,000 acre theme park near Orlando, Disney staff went to every effort to keep the magic alive. Ian roared ashore with winds of 150mph in Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, 145 miles away from the Magic Kingdom but leaving a track of destruction and ruin as it churned northeast across the state.And while it weakened to a...
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Can Anyone Afford Disney World Right Now?

Everyone you know is going to Disney World, and you’re thinking about planning a trip of your own, but then you start looking at those prices for hotel rooms and, uh, when did flights get SO expensive, and that’s not even budgeting for food yet?. Just how expensive...
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again

This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
