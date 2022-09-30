Read full article on original website
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 109 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. The Dodgers’ 109-win season is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning that many games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
Rockies trying to make most of unusual 6-game set
LOS ANGELES -- Friday night’s opener of an unusual six-game series against the now-confirmed best team in the Majors was especially cruel to the Rockies. So ravenous was the Dodger Stadium crowd, it booed Brendan Rodgers for daring to cap his three-hit night by scoring the Rockies’ only run in a 10-1 rout.
Kelly struggles in SF; 200 innings still in sight
SAN FRANCISCO -- “Payback” might be too strong a word for what the D-backs sought at Oracle Park on Friday night. Perhaps they merely wanted the satisfaction of winning their 10th game against the Giants to capture the season series after San Francisco won 17 of 19 meetings between the clubs last year.
Ohtani inks $30M deal for '23, gets 2 awards, extends career-best hit streak
ANAHEIM -- The Angels avoided arbitration with Shohei Ohtani on Saturday, as they signed the two-way star to a one-year deal worth $30 million for the 2023 season. Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, remains set to be a free agent after next year. Ohtani, who was honored before the Angels'...
Tigers 'expect Miggy to be here' in 2023
DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ home finale on Sunday, which will be his 1,000th career game at Comerica Park. Barring something unforeseen, it will not be his last. A day after incoming Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris...
Marlins shut down NL Cy favorite Alcantara
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, will not make his scheduled start on Wednesday against the Braves at loanDepot park. The regular-season finale could have postseason implications, with Atlanta entering Sunday with a one-game lead over the Mets in the NL...
Young A's inspired by playoff atmosphere: 'That's where I want to be'
SEATTLE -- Anticipating a raucous atmosphere playing in front of a sold-out crowd whose home team was on the verge of clinching its first playoff berth since 2001, A’s manager Mark Kotsay was curious as to how his young team would react. "This place is going to be loud,"...
'Losing cannot be OK': Rockies eye culture change for '23
LOS ANGELES – Left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Freeland understands the reasons behind the Rockies' youth movement at the end of this season. But on Friday, the eve of his final regular-season start of 2022, he warned that learning won't be valued above winning in '23. “There needs to be...
After career-high 5 walks, Lodolo reflects on '22
CHICAGO -- It's been a very good stretch of late season starts for Reds rookie pitcher Nick Lodolo, but the left-hander wasn't thrilled with his final outing of 2022. On a blustery day with the wind blowing in while facing the Cubs, Lodolo uncharacteristically issued walks and spent a chunk of his effort working out of jams.
Cubs' 'changing of the guard' takes center stage
CHICAGO -- Jason Heyward extended his right hand to the camera in front of him, showing off the World Series ring that he helped bring to the Cubs six years ago. The veteran then patted the Cubs logo on his chest and gave one more wave to a cheering Wrigley Field crowd.
The Ballad of Big Dumper: How Mariners seized the moment
SEATTLE -- It had to happen this way, in the most dramatic, euphoric, edge-of-your-seat thriller. The stakes of snapping the longest active playoff void in American professional sports demanded an emphatic ending to the drought that has weighed down this region for two decades. Diving into Cal Raleigh’s massive walk-off...
Orioles 'gave it a good run' in promising year
NEW YORK -- The Orioles were in their hotel rooms late Friday night when they learned they were eliminated from postseason contention after the Mariners defeated the A's, 2-1, and the Rays beat the Astros, 7-3. The Mariners will make their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Orioles manager Brandon...
The best postseason performances by impending free agents
The bright lights of postseason baseball will provide impending free agents such as Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Edwin Díaz one last chance to show potential suitors what they can do against elite competition. They’ll look to join the list of star free agents who have risen to the...
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
Brewers lose ground in WC race after falling in 9th
MILWAUKEE -- For the second time in three days, a Brewers All-Star pitcher saw defeat snatched from the jaws of victory in the late innings, at a time the team cannot afford losses. On Thursday, it happened to Freddy Peralta with a bang. On Saturday night, it happened to Devin...
9 RBIs between García, Meneses give glimpse of future
WASHINGTON -- This season, the Nationals have been looking for key contributors to their future. On Saturday, 22-year-old Luis García and 30-year-old rookie Joey Meneses gave them another glimpse of the potential upon which they could build. García and Meneses combined for a pair of home runs and nine...
'Nasty Nestor' saves best for last with 12 K's
NEW YORK -- Nestor Cortes lifted his right leg, rocked forward, hesitated, pointed his foot toward center field, then dotted a 94 mph fastball over the heart of home plate. Ryan Mountcastle couldn’t solve the puzzle, nor could the rest of the Orioles, stymied by another masterful “Nasty Nestor” performance.
Dansby's 'it factor' vaults Braves back into 1st
ATLANTA -- Instead of attempting to overanalyze why Dansby Swanson has always seemingly had the knack to come up big in big situations, it might be best to just use the simple explanation Kyle Wright has developed since meeting Swanson when they played together for Vanderbilt University in 2015. “It’s...
Guardians add prospect Naylor to roster, DFA reliever Shaw
CLEVELAND -- Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti alluded to the fact that the team still had some moving parts when catcher Bo Naylor was brought up to be on the club’s taxi squad, but not officially added to the roster. Saturday provided clarity. The Guardians designated reliever...
