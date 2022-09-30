Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...
Trump news - live: Trump sues CNN for defamation as he seeks to delay special master documents case
Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.Meanwhile, lawyers for Mr Trump are seeking to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.After the US Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents seized from the former president’s property, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.Meanwhile, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former...
Brittney Griner's appeal trial in Russia set for Oct. 25
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal, against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession in Russia, has been scheduled for Oct. 25.
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 2, Warsaw Uprising is crushed
Today is Sunday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2022. There are 90 days left in the year. On Oct. 2, 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed. On this date:. In 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas...
Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 3, MLB's first Black manager
Today is Monday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2022. There are 89 days left in the year. On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).
MLB・
Aspen Daily News
Secret agent man
If it turns out that Trump is a traitorous super spy and has been selling top-secret U.S. intelligence to foreign enemies, I wonder if his spy handle is “Agent Orange?” If it’s not, it should be. Leave it to Trump to make espionage great again. JM Jesse.
Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 1, Las Vegas shooting kills 58
Today is Saturday, Oct. 1, the 274th day of 2022. There are 91 days left in the year. On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
Comments / 0