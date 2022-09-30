ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney World#Fan Club#Mug#Food Drink#Travel Destinations#Coffee From Disney#Hocus Pocus#K Cups#D23#Dfb#Home Goods
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Can Anyone Afford Disney World Right Now?

Everyone you know is going to Disney World, and you’re thinking about planning a trip of your own, but then you start looking at those prices for hotel rooms and, uh, when did flights get SO expensive, and that’s not even budgeting for food yet?. Just how expensive...
WORLD
disneyfoodblog.com

Could More Hurricanes Impact Disney World Soon? Here’s What We’re Seeing.

Hurricane Ian recently tore through Florida, impacting many individuals through heavy flooding and other damage. Disney World closed for a few days, and we shared a look at what it was like to be in Disney World during and after the storm. But hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th and some other systems have popped up in the Atlantic now. Are any of them heading to Disney World? Let’s take a look and see.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Has Reopened — Here’s What’s Still CLOSED at the Parks and Hotels

The Disney World parks have reopened following the Hurricane Ian closure. The hotels are also open once again, and things seem to be mostly back to normal. However, if you’re going to Disney World soon, you should know that not quite everything is open to guests. There are still a few ride, restaurant, and attraction closures that you should know about before you visit. Check out the full list here so that you’re prepared!
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy